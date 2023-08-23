Nas has delivered yet another visual from he and Hit-Boy’s Magic 2 album with the ominous “Black Magic” video arriving on Monday (August 21).

Directed by Razak Ologunebi, Nas dodges the evil spirits surrounding him trying to entice him to fall victim to a demonic femme fatale.

“Shorty’s sleeping next to me and it’s not even sexually/I think she might be scared, she hope nobody put a hex on me/Black magic undefeated, black magic undefeated,” he raps.

Hit-Boy — who won HipHopDX‘s Producer of the Year Award for 2022 — also appears in the haunted clip as he tries to avoid having the possessed woman’s voodoo rub off on him.

Watch the eerie visual below:

It’s been a celebratory summer for the 49-year-old as he kept his winning streak going with Hit-Boy behind the boards for their fifth collaborative effort, Magic 2, in July.

The first of the pair’s team-up efforts, King’s Disease — which was released in August 2020 — bagged Nas his first-ever Grammy win for Best Rap Album.

related news Irv Gotti Recalls Scaring Nas With Ecstasy-Fueled Suggestion: ‘What If We Get Killed?’ August 22, 2023

The dynamic duo then returned a year later to release King’s Disease II in August 2021, with Magic arriving just a few months later in December 2021. King’s Disease III was released the following year in November 2022.

Earlier in August, Nas was honored alongside Lil Wayne as the first rappers inducted into the Billboard Hip Hop Hall of Fame.

“I didn’t get into it for awards; we got into it because we love the art form,” he said. “50 years of Hip Hop saluting some of the pioneers who inspired me…since DJ Mr. Magic started rap radio, since Marley Marl and Red Alert made us record mixtapes of our own when this shit was underground.”

Nas continued: “From seeing it from back then, I’m just so honored to still be alive to see it be 50 years as a fan. So I want to thank you all for getting awards at 49, not when I was 29.

“But I appreciate you. I ain’t gonna lie, I stayed away from award shows back then, I thought that shit was the devil … But it ain’t. You make it what it is.”