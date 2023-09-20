Nas and Hit-Boy’s recently concluded partnership has been commemorated in the form of a painting that compares their streak to the merits of the ’90s Chicago Bulls.

On Tuesday (September 19), Atlanta artist Jerell Gnatt took to Instagram to share a painting he made of Nas that alludes to Michal Jordan’s iconic photograph with all six of his NBA Championship rings.

The Hip Hop rendition, however, features the New York MC with all six of his Hit-Boy-produced albums on his rings, implying that their run was just as impressive as MJ’s.

Nas’ collaboration with Lil Wayne from Magic 3 plays over the video posted to Gnatt’s profile, with him rapping: “I always hit the last shot when it’s game time/ The Jordan, Kobe, ‘Bron talk, take a long walk.”

Hit-Boy himself came across the piece and commented three fire emojis under the post.

Nas and Hit-Boy have had a historic run since joining forces in 2020. With the release of their final album last week, the duo has finally called it a day and retired their partnership. The cross-coast superduo released six albums in four years, adding up to two trilogies and a Grammy win for Best Rap Album in 2020 for King’s Disease.

“He’s like my Quincy [Jones], you know what I mean?” Nas said about Hit-Boy during a 2021 interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. “So I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that is going to be magical.”

Most recently, DJ Premier revealed which of Nas and Hit-Boy’s albums resonates with him the most, stating his fondness for where it all began.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old beatmaker shared all the album covers from his two series with his East Coast partner, captioning the Instagram post: “Which one did you connect with the most on first listen?”

Not long after the post went live, Preemo commented: “KD1 IMMEDIATELY…Had me on the highway and in the hood windows down halfway Volume Up and Sunroof Back…”

Fellow veteran producer Young Guru also chimed in, sharing that “KD3 & Magic3” were his picks.