Nas has released the tracklisting of his final album with Hit-Boy and it has only one guest contributor, albeit a highly notable one: Lil Wayne.

Magic 3 will be the conclusive installment of the duo’s six-album, two-trilogy run that earned them two Grammy nominations and one win for Best Rap Album in 2021.

The LP is set to drop on Friday (September 15) — a day after the Queens rapper turns 50 — and is made up of 15 songs, among which is a cut titled “Never Die.” This will mark Nas and Wayne’s third crossover, and the first time only the two of them will rap on a record together.

Check out the full tracklist below:

The two Hip Hop veterans first joined forces on Nas and Damian Marley’s 2010 album, Distant Relatives, which hosted the Young Money mogul and Joss Stone on the song, “My Generation.”

The following year, the Mass Appeal co-founder appeared on the “Outro” of Tunechi’s Tha Carter IV alongside Bun B, Busta Rhymes and Shyne.

related news Nas & Lil Wayne Inducted Into ‘Billboard’ Hip Hop Hall Of Fame August 9, 2023

In 2016, during a conversation with REVOLT’s Andre Harrell, the East Coast MC discussed the modern state of Hip Hop and even revealed his favorite artists of the genre at the time: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Rick Ross and, of course, Lil Wayne.

Nas and Wayne’s admiration for one another goes way back. To have them collaborate once again is a treat to Hip Hop enthusiasts, especially since it will be a part of the 50-year-old New Yorker’s last hurrah in laying one of his more prolific phases to rest.

Wheras the King’s Disease trilogy by Nas and Hit-Boy was promoted a fair amount around each drop, the Magic series has been subtle and released on short notice. So far, the first two parts have featured cameos from A$AP Rocky, DJ Premier, 50 Cent and 21 Savage.