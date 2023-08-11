Nas has returned to unleash another visual from his Magic 2 album with Hit-Boy as the “Motion” video arrived on Thursday (August 10).

The Kid Art-directed play finds the Queensbridge legend stepping out into the darkness and putting his razor-sharp night vision to the test as he breezes through his ominous rhymes under a full moon.

“They need to bring back beheadings/Guillotines for guys, get whacked likе medieval times, thеy not ready,” he testifies while standing alongside the death machine.

The creepy visual is kept simple for the most part as Nas moves through the woods and ends up in a fluorescent red room before hanging on a yacht with the oversized moon glowing above him.

Watch the clip below:

It’s been a celebratory summer for the 49-year-old as he kept his winning streak going with Hit-Boy behind the boards for their fifth collaborative effort, Magic 2, in July.

The first of the pair’s team-up efforts, King’s Disease — which was released in August 2020 — bagged Nas his first-ever Grammy win for Best Rap Album.

The dynamic duo then returned a year later to release King’s Disease II in August 2021, with Magic arriving just a few months later in December 2021. King’s Disease III was released the following year in November 2022.

Earlier this week, Nas was honored alongside Lil Wayne as the first rappers inducted into the Billboard Hip Hop Hall of Fame.

Nas agraced the podium at the publication’s L.A. event and said that he didn’t start rapping for the accolades, but because of his genuine love for music.

“I didn’t get into it for awards; we got into it because we love the artform,” he said. “50 years of Hip Hop and we have a concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

“50 years of Hip Hop saluting some of the pioneers who inspired me…since DJ Mr. Magic started rap radio, since Marley Mall and Red Alert made us record mixtapes of our own when this shit was underground.”

Nas continued: “From seeing it from back then, I’m just so honored to still be alive to see it be 50 years as a fan. So I want to thank you all for getting awards at 49, not when I was 29.

“But I appreciate you. I ain’t gonna lie, I stayed away from award shows back then, I thought that shit was the devil … But it ain’t. You make it what it is.”