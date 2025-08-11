NASA has selected KBR Wyle Services, LLC of Fulton, Maryland, to provide services to the Human Health and Performance Directorate at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, which focuses on astronaut health, occupational health, and research that could help mitigate health risks for future human spaceflight missions.

The Human Health and Performance Contract 2 is a follow-on single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that begins its five-year period of performance on Nov. 1, with two possible option periods that could extend it through 2035. The total estimated value of the base period plus the optional periods is $3.6 billion. Leidos, Inc. of Reston, Virginia, is a subcontractor.

The contract will acquire support services for several programs, primarily at NASA Johnson. This includes the Human Research Program, International Space Station Program, Commercial Crew Program, Artemis campaign, and more. Services include ensuring crew health, safety, and performance; providing occupational health services; and conducting research into mitigating risks to the health, safety, and performance of future spaceflight crews.

The Human Health and Performance Directorate leads the global spaceflight community in protecting astronaut health and enabling human mission performance. Its vision focuses on humans living, working, and thriving in space, on the Moon and on to Mars, and its mission is to lead the global spaceflight community in protecting astronaut health and enabling human mission performance.

