NASA continues to collaborate with global communities to solve complex challenges through crowdsourcing with a series of 25 new NASA Open Innovation Service (NOIS) contracts managed by the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The contract aims to empower NASA’s workforce by actively engaging the public to find creative solutions to difficult space exploration challenges through rapid experimentation with new methodologies, new technologies, and unique perspectives, ensuring NASA remains at the forefront of innovation while accomplishing its missions.

This is the third NOIS contract, managed by NASA’s Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation (CoECI), and used by NASA and other government agencies. The NOIS3 contract will provide solutions through multiple crowdsourcing tools and methodologies, which include public prize competitions, freelance tasking, technology searches, and other crowd-based methods.

The total value of the NOIS3 contract is $475 million over 10 years. There is a guaranteed $500 minimum obligation for each contract award. The base contract spans June 5, 2025, through May 31, 2027, and there are two options, the first for three years, and the second for five years. If all options are exercised, work could continue through May 31, 2035.

The awardees are:

Blue Clarity, Vienna, Virginia

Capital Consulting Corp., Fairfax, Virginia

Challenge Works, London, United Kingdom

CrowdPlat Inc., Pleasanton, California

Design Interactive Inc., Orlando, Florida

DrivenData Inc., Denver

Ensemble Government Services, Hyattsville, Maryland

Hyperion Technologies, Arlington, Virginia

Floor23 Digital, Jackson, Wisconsin

Freelancer International, Sydney, Australia

HeroX, Wilmington, Delaware

HYVE Innovate, Munchen, Germany

Innoget, Rockville, Maryland

Institute of Competition Sciences, San Francisco

Loyal Source Government Services, Orlando, Florida

Luminary Labs, New York City

National Institute of Aerospace Associates, Hampton, Virginia

Randstad Federal, Duluth, Georgia

Rios Partners, Arlington, Virginia

SecondMuse, Bernalillo, New Mexico

TechConnect, Summerville, South Carolina

Toffler Associates, Arlington, Virginia

Tongal Inc., Los Angeles

Topcocder, Indianapolis

yet2.com Inc., Waltham, Massachusetts

NASA’s CoECI provides guidance on open innovation initiatives, helping define challenges and requirements and formulating and evaluating potential solutions. The center’s end-to-end service allows NASA and other federal agencies to rapidly experiment with new methods and solve critical problems through innovation and collaboration.

Learn more about the NASA Center of Excellence at:

https://www.nasa.gov/coeci

Tiernan Doyle

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

[email protected]

Kelly Humphries

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

[email protected]