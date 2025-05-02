U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to axe key parts of NASA’s moon program in favour of commercial alternatives and his Mars-focused agenda. It also proposes cuts to Gateway, a lunar space station in which Canada has already invested.
The U.S. space agency faces a $6-billion cut
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to axe key parts of NASA’s moon program in favour of commercial alternatives and his Mars-focused agenda, targeting an array of established projects in a proposed $6-billion US cut to the space agency’s overall budget for next year.
The “skinny” — or outline —