There are rumors flying around in the form of social media posts claiming ‘NASA confirmed aliens’ following the disclosure of the UAP report touching on extraterrestrials.

NASA’s report follows the UFO hearing in New Mexico where ufologists revealed alleged “alien bodies” consisting of “eggs and ovaries” captured on X-rays. The findings are subject to debate as critics called the UFO investigators out when their past findings of what they called “alien remains” were proven to belong to a young boy, whose mummy was found in an ancient site in Peru. But, did NASA confirm extraterrestrials are real?

‘NASA confirms aliens’ report is a hoax

Multiple reports circulating on social media have claimed in the headline: “NASA confirms aliens”. But, the space agency only suggested the opposite.

The report intends to look deeper into the alleged UAP sightings that still remain unexplained as NASA’s involvement could offer better insight into the unexplainable aerial phenomena by leaning on scientific evidence.

In the wake of ever-increasing speculations about unidentified flying objects and extraterrestrials, NASA aims to explore the unknown but establishes that there’s no scientific evidence of UAPs being extraterrestrial.

So, there’s no reason for you to believe aliens are real, even though the agency encourages the public to report any unusual sightings and wouldn’t rule out the chances the possible extraterrestrial lives until it’s proven otherwise.

Dialogues about UAPs are driven by sensationalism

NASA is looking into shifting conversations about UAPs from sensationalism to science as baseless speculations about “non-human beings” are dominating mainstream media and the Internet.

Any random video with an unusual sighting is passed off as a potential UFO, a term that has been replaced altogether by the agency with UAPs.

Sadly, the latest UAP report refuting alien beings is misconstrued, despite the officials’ effort to bring more awareness to the public.

But, NASA will continue to do it “transparently,” said its administrator, Bill Nelson.

Alleged ‘alien bodies’ displayed in New Mexico

A UFO hearing held in New Mexico on September 12 displayed mummied remains of “non-human” creatures, that were allegedly recovered in Cusco, Peru.

The corpses were displayed on live television when ufologist Jaime Maussan claimed several analyses conducted on the remains of the unidentified creature did not “match any Earth species.”

They are believed to be over 1000 years old, which was determined by studying the DNA found in the corpses using carbon dating.

Jaime’s previous claim about finding another alleged “alien” in 2015 was debunked and the mummified corpse was later shown to belong to a real human child.