NASA contracts Impulse Space for studies on cost effective orbital transfer solutions



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 08, 2025













NASA has chosen Impulse Space to prepare two orbital transfer vehicle (OTV) service studies aimed at identifying more affordable ways to deliver spacecraft to challenging orbital destinations. The work, awarded under NASA’s VADR contract through the Launch Services Program, will inform the agency about commercial OTV capabilities for future mission planning.





The studies will examine how Impulse’s Mira and Helios platforms can help NASA reach hard-to-access orbits more efficiently. Potential applications include delivering multiple payloads to different destinations on one launch or extending a single payload’s reach beyond current launch service limits.





Mira is a high-thrust, maneuverable spacecraft designed for payload hosting and deployment across Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit, cislunar space, and farther. It has completed two successful missions, demonstrating flexible payload hosting and deployment within a target orbit.





Helios is a high-energy kick stage engineered for rapid payload delivery to MEO, GEO, and beyond. Capable of transporting over 5 tons from LEO to GEO in under 24 hours, it enables significant cost savings by pairing medium-lift rockets with access to higher-energy orbits.





“Mobility is the next great unlock for space,” said Tom Mueller, founder and CEO of Impulse Space. “We’re proud to support NASA’s efforts to explore how commercial in-space mobility can increase mission flexibility, reduce cost, and expand the envelope of what’s possible in orbit.”





This initiative aligns with Impulse’s mission to accelerate humanity’s expansion beyond Earth by providing responsive, dependable, and economical in-space transportation.





