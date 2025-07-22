LAS VEGAS — The head of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center is resigning while hundreds of current and former agency employees voice their concerns about the direction of NASA under the new administration.

To continue reading this article: Register now and get

3 free articles every month. You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time. Sign in to an existing account Get unlimited access to

SpaceNews.com now. As low as $5 per week* Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. (*Billed quarterly) See all subscription options