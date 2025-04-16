NASA invites the public to participate in virtual activities ahead of the launch of SpaceX’s 32nd commercial resupply services mission for the agency. NASA and SpaceX are targeting launch at 4:15 a.m. EDT Monday, April 21, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In addition to food, supplies, and equipment for the crew, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will deliver several new experiments, including a demonstration of refined maneuvers for free-floating robots. Dragon also carries an enhanced air quality monitoring system that could protect crew members on exploration missions to the Moon and Mars, and two atomic clocks to examine fundamental physics concepts, such as relativity, and test worldwide synchronization of precision timepieces.

The public can register to be virtual launch guests and receive curated mission resources, interactive opportunities, timely launch updates, and a mission-specific collectible stamp for their virtual guest passports delivered straight to their inbox after liftoff.

A new way to collect and share passport stamps has arrived! Receive one for your virtual guest passport and another that is sized perfectly for sharing. Don’t have a passport yet? Print one here and start collecting!

Learn more about NASA research and activities on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station.