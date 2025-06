NASA faces massive cuts under a proposed budget homas Lammeyer/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

The Trump administration’s proposal to wipe out a quarter of NASA’s budget has left scientists reeling, with multiple missions and spacecraft facing cancellation.

That proposal was followed by the news that the man slated to lead the agency is no longer up for the role. The intended new leader for NASA, US billionaire Jared Isaacman, had his nomination for the role revoked by US President Donald Trump, leaving the US space agency in turmoil.