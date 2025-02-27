NASA Prepares Gateway Lunar Space Station for Artemis Missions



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 26, 2025













The Power and Propulsion Element for NASA’s Gateway lunar space station is currently undergoing assembly, setting the stage for its mission to orbit the Moon as part of the Artemis program. This crucial module will provide the station with unprecedented solar electric propulsion capabilities, ensuring its mobility and energy needs as astronauts prepare for deeper space exploration.





Astronauts aboard Artemis IV will be the first to reside in Gateway, advancing human presence beyond Earth and supporting NASA’s long-term goals of lunar and Martian exploration. The Power and Propulsion Element, constructed by Maxar Space Systems, represents a major technological advancement, making Gateway the most powerful solar electric spacecraft ever launched. Once in lunar orbit, the station will facilitate scientific research and operational training essential for missions to Mars.





Recently, technicians at Maxar Space Systems have integrated key hardware into the Propulsion Bus Module. This includes the installation of electric propulsion units and chemical propulsion control modules. A newly released image reveals a prominent propellant tank positioned within the module’s central structure, underscoring the sophisticated engineering behind the element’s design.





The Power and Propulsion Element will launch in tandem with the HALO (Habitation and Logistics Outpost) module, preceding the Artemis IV mission. Over subsequent missions-Artemis IV, V, and VI-international astronaut teams will assemble Gateway in lunar orbit and conduct exploratory missions to the Moon’s South Pole.





NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland oversees the management of the Power and Propulsion Element, while Maxar Space Systems in Palo Alto, California, is responsible for its construction.





Gateway stands as a cornerstone of the Artemis initiative, representing an international effort to establish the first lunar space station. This orbital platform will be instrumental in returning humans to the Moon for scientific exploration while paving the way for humanity’s eventual journey to Mars.





