NASA has selected seven companies to assist the agency with architectural and engineering services at multiple agency centers and facilities.

The Western Regional Architect-Engineer Services is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract has a total estimated value not to exceed $75 million. The contract was awarded on July 14 with a five-year period of performance with the possibility of a six-month extension.

The selected contractors are:

DYNOTEC-KZF JV LLC of Columbus, Ohio

Merrick-IMEG JV LLP of Greenwood Village, Colorado

G Squared Design of Lakewood, Colorado

Kal Architects Inc. of Irvine, California

AECOM Technical Services Inc. of Los Angeles

Stell SIA Sala O’Brien LLC DBA S3, LLC (S3) of Mountlake Terrace, Washington

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. of Arlington, Virginia

Under the contract, the awarded companies will support general construction, alteration, modification, maintenance and repair, new construction of buildings, facilities, and real property for NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley and Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. Support also includes optional back-up capacity in support of other NASA centers and federal tenants at agency facilities, including NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in Fort Irwin, California, and the NASA launch alliance at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

