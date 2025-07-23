NASA will provide live coverage of launch activities for NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), which is set to lift off at 8:10 a.m. EDT (5:40 p.m. IST), Wednesday, July 30, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on India’s southeastern coast.

A collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the first-of-its-kind satellite will lift off aboard an ISRO Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle on a mission to scan nearly all the Earth’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days.

Watch live coverage of the launch on NASA+ and the agency’s YouTube channel. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

With its two radar instruments — an S-band system provided by ISRO and an L-band system provided by NASA — the NISAR mission will provide high-resolution data to help decision-makers, communities, and scientists monitor major infrastructure, agricultural fields, and movement of land and ice surfaces.

Hailed as a critical part of a pioneering year for United States – India civil space cooperation by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi during their visit in Washington in February, the NISAR launch will advance U.S. – India cooperation and benefit the U.S. in areas such as agriculture and preparation and response to disasters like hurricanes, floods, and volcanic eruptions.

NASA’s mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Monday, July 28

12 p.m. – Prelaunch teleconference with the following participants:

Karen St. Germain, director of Earth science, NASA Headquarters

Gerald Bawden, NISAR program scientist, NASA Headquarters

Shanna McClain, Disasters program manager, NASA Headquarters

Phil Barela, NISAR project manager, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

Marco Lavalle, NISAR deputy project scientist, NASA JPL

The teleconference will stream on JPL’s YouTube Channel.

Members of the media may ask questions via phone during the teleconference. To register, media must provide their name and affiliation by 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, to Rexana Vizza at: rexana.v.vizza@jpl.nasa.gov. Questions may also be asked via social media with the hashtag #AskNISAR.

Wednesday, July 30

7 a.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+ and YouTube.

The launch broadcast begins from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the U.S. portion of the mission is managed.

Additional Resources

The NISAR press kit features deeper dives into the mission as well as its science and technology.

Explore NISAR videos as well as NISAR animations and b-roll media reel.

The NISAR mission is the first joint satellite mission between NASA and ISRO, marking a new chapter in the growing collaboration between the two space agencies. The launch of NISAR, years in the making, builds on a strong heritage of successful programs, including Chandrayaan-1 and the recent Axiom Mission-4, which saw ISRO and NASA astronauts living and working together aboard the International Space Station for the first time.

Learn more about the mission at:

https://science.nasa.gov/mission/nisar

Elizabeth Vlock / Karen Fox

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

elizabeth.a.vlock@nasa.gov / karen.c.fox@nasa.gov

Andrew Wang / Jane J. Lee

Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif.

626-379-6874 / 818-354-0307

andrew.wang@jpl.nasa.gov / jane.j.lee@jpl.nasa.gov