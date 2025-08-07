NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 12:05 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Aug. 7, for the undocking of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission from the International Space Station. Pending weather conditions, splashdown is targeted at 11:58 a.m., Friday, Aug. 8. Crew-10 will be the first mission to splash down off the California coast for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov are completing a five-month science expedition aboard the orbiting laboratory and will return time-sensitive research to Earth.

Mission managers continue monitoring weather conditions in the area, as undocking of the SpaceX Dragon depends on spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors. NASA and SpaceX will select a specific splashdown time and location closer to the Crew-10 spacecraft undocking.

NASA’s live coverage of return and related activities will stream on NASA+, Amazon Prime, and more. Learn how to stream NASA content through a variety of platforms.

NASA’s coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to changed based on real-time operations):

Thursday, Aug. 7

9:45 a.m. – Hatch closure coverage begins on NASA+ and Amazon Prime.

10:20 a.m. – Hatch closing

11:45 a.m. – Undocking coverage begins on NASA+ and Amazon Prime.

12:05 p.m. – Undocking

Following the conclusion of undocking coverage, NASA will distribute audio-only discussions between Crew-10, the space station, and flight controllers during Dragon’s transit away from the orbital complex.

Friday, Aug. 8

10:45 a.m. – Return coverage begins on NASA+ and Amazon Prime.

11:08 a.m. – Deorbit burn

11:58 a.m. – Splashdown

1:30 p.m. – Return to Earth media teleconference will stream live on the agency’s YouTube channel, with the following participants:

Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program

Dina Contella, deputy manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Sarah Walker, director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

Kazuyoshi Kawasaki, associate director general, Space Exploration Center/Space Exploration Innovation Hub Center, JAXA

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact the NASA Johnson newsroom by 5 p.m., Aug. 7, at: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov or 281-483-5111. To ask questions, media must dial in no later than 10 minutes before the start of the call. The agency’s media credentialing policy is available online.

Find full mission coverage, NASA’s commercial crew blog, and more information about the Crew-10 mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

-end-

Joshua Finch

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov

Sandra Jones / Joseph Zakrzewski

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

sandra.p.jones@nasa.gov / joseph.a.zakrzewski@nasa.gov

Steve Siceloff / Stephanie Plucinsky

Kennedy Space Center, Florida

321-867-2468

steven.p.siceloff@nasa.gov / stephanie.n.plucinsky@nasa.gov