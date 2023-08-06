The “No Vacancy” sign might be out to indicate the internet being overbooked with a crowd of streaming services these days, but NASA wants you to consider downsizing to make room for their no-cost, ad-free platform that will soon be offered on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

Christened as NASA+, this new online entity is scheduled to launch by the end of 2023 and is created to be a must-have outlet showcasing live event coverage, special panels, exclusive interviews, and original video series. Accessibility will arrive via the NASA app on the aforementioned platforms as well as the web.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” Marc Etkind, associate administrator at NASA, said in a statement. “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

A rendering of NASA’s new digital services including a new website and streaming service coming in 2023. (Image credit: NASA)

In anticipation of the launch, NASA will also be giving its websites a fresh makeover and retooling its official app, providing spiffed-up modern touches to interface with the space agency’s public-facing material on missions, climate data, research, discoveries, and more. Until it’s finished, space fans can check out the beta version of NASA’s brand new flagship site.

“Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience,” added Jeff Seaton, chief information officer at the agency’s headquarters. “NASA’s legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve. Modernizing our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure.”

Stay tuned for more updates and details on future content, bonus features, and special events for NASA+’s official debut coming later this year.