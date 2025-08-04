The first crew slated to fly in NASA’s Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission around the Moon early next year entered their spacecraft for a multi-day training at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Crew donned their spacesuits July 31 and boarded Orion to train and experience some of the conditions they can expect on their mission.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen participated in a suited crew test and crew equipment interface test, performing launch day and simulated orbital activities inside Orion.

sEAN dUFFY acting NASA Administrator

“In about six months, Artemis II astronauts will journey around the Moon for the first time in 53 years,” Duffy said. “America rallied behind Apollo because it represented the best of us – now it’s Artemis’ turn. They’re not just carrying a flag – they’re carrying the pride, power, and promise of the United States of America.”

With Orion powered on, the suited crew test was a close representation of what the crew can expect on launch day. The crew began the day by suiting up inside the spaceport’s Multi-Operation Support Building, donning their Orion crew survival system spacesuits, boarding the zero-emission crew transportation vehicles, and entering Orion, which is currently inside the Multi-Payload Processing Facility, where engineers have loaded its propellants over the course of several weeks.

Once in Orion, the crew performed several launch day activities, including communications checkouts and suit leak checks. For the first time, the crew was connected to the spacecraft and its communications and life control systems, and all umbilicals were connected while the spacecraft operated on full power.

Teams simulated several different ground and flight conditions to give the crew more experience managing them in real time. Some of the activities simulated scenarios where the crew was challenged to address potential issues while in space such as leaks and failure of the air revitalization system fan, which is needed to provide oxygen and remove carbon dioxide from the cabin. Getting this hands-on experience and learning how to act fast to overcome potential challenges during flight helps ensure the crew is ready for any scenario.

The test provides astronauts the ability to train on the actual hardware they will use during flight, allowing them and support teams the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the equipment in configurations very close to what will be experienced during flight. It also allows teams to verify compatibility between the equipment and systems with flight controller procedures, so they can make any final adjustments ahead of launch.

Shawn Quinn NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program manager

“It signifies the immense amount of work that our operations and development teams put into making sure we are ready for launch.” Quinn said. “They have meticulously planned each operation, timing them to perfection – and now we put it to the test.”

Exchanging their spacesuits for cleanroom garments for the crew equipment interface test, and with the spacecraft powered off, the crew also performed many of the activities they are likely to do in flight and conducted additional equipment checks. The crew practiced removing and stowing the foot pans on the pilot and commander seats, which will allow them to have more open space in the cabin after launch. They also accessed the stowage lockers and familiarized themselves with cameras, associated cables and mounts, and the environmental control and life support system hardware.

In addition to getting practical experience with the actual hardware they’ll use in space, they also prepared for life in deep space, reviewing cabin labels, sleep arrangements and checklists, and the hygiene bay.

Through the Artemis campaign, NASA will send astronauts to explore the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars – for the benefit of all.