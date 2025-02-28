NASA’s Hubble Captures Andromeda’s Dynamic Galactic Ecosystem



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 28, 2025













The Andromeda galaxy, situated 2.5 million light-years from Earth, appears to the unaided eye as a dim, spindle-shaped formation comparable in size to the full Moon. However, beyond this faint glow lies a dynamic environment teeming with nearly three dozen small satellite galaxies orbiting Andromeda like a hive of bees.





NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has provided an unprecedented view of this complex galactic system, conducting a comprehensive study that utilized data from over 1,000 Hubble orbits. Thanks to Hubble’s stability and precision, researchers were able to create a highly detailed 3D map of these satellite galaxies and track their star formation history over nearly 14 billion years.





Published in The Astrophysical Journal, this study sheds light on stark differences between Andromeda’s satellite galaxy population and the relatively smaller number found around the Milky Way. Unlike our relatively tranquil Milky Way, Andromeda appears to have undergone a more tumultuous evolution, possibly due to a major merger with another significant galaxy billions of years ago. This past interaction, coupled with Andromeda’s mass-potentially twice that of the Milky Way-may explain its greater number and variety of dwarf galaxies.





Observing the full satellite system of the Milky Way with the same level of detail is challenging due to our embedded position within it. Other large galaxies, such as M81 at nearly 12 million light-years away, are too distant to study their satellite systems with similar precision. Hubble’s unique vantage point allows researchers to analyze Andromeda’s satellite galaxies and determine how their evolution is influenced by Andromeda’s gravitational presence.





Lead researcher Alessandro Savino of the University of California, Berkeley, explains, We see that the duration for which the satellites can continue forming new stars really depends on how massive they are and on how close they are to the Andromeda galaxy. It is a clear indication of how small-galaxy growth is disturbed by the influence of a massive galaxy like Andromeda.





Principal investigator Daniel Weisz, also from UC Berkeley, adds, Everything scattered in the Andromeda system is very asymmetric and perturbed. It does appear that something significant happened not too long ago. There’s always a tendency to use what we understand in our own galaxy to extrapolate to others, but our work shows that low-mass galaxies in different galactic ecosystems follow distinct evolutionary paths.





One particularly intriguing discovery is that approximately half of Andromeda’s satellite galaxies are aligned within a single plane and orbit in the same direction. That’s weird. It was actually a total surprise to find the satellites in that configuration, and we still don’t fully understand why they appear that way, said Weisz.





Among Andromeda’s most luminous companions is Messier 32 (M32), a compact, ellipsoidal galaxy thought to be the remnant core of a once-larger galaxy that collided with Andromeda a few billion years ago. Stripped of gas and outer stars, it continued in its orbit, containing mostly older stars but showing evidence of a past surge in star formation. Additionally, Andromeda hosts a unique population of dwarf galaxies that, unlike their Milky Way counterparts, continued forming stars at a slow pace over an extended period.





Star formation really continued to much later times, which is not at all what you would expect for these dwarf galaxies, Savino notes. This doesn’t appear in computer simulations. No one knows what to make of that so far.





Weisz concludes, We find a lot of diversity in Andromeda’s satellite system that still needs explanation. The way galaxies evolve depends heavily on how they interact.





Hubble’s observations provide the first set of images capturing the motion of Andromeda’s dwarf galaxies. In another five years, either Hubble or NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will conduct follow-up measurements, enabling astronomers to reconstruct the movement of these galaxies and rewind Andromeda’s evolutionary history billions of years into the past.





This is a wide-angle view of the distribution of known satellite galaxies orbiting the large Andromeda galaxy (M31), located 2.5 million light-years away. The Hubble Space Telescope was used to study the entire population of 36 mini-galaxies circled in yellow. Andromeda is the bright spindle-shaped object at image center. All the dwarf galaxies seem to be confined to a plane, all orbiting in the same direction. The wide view is from ground-based photography. Hubble’s optical stability, clarity, and efficiency made this ambitious survey possible. Hubble close up snapshots of four dwarf galaxies are on image right. The most prominent dwarf galaxy is M32 (NGC 221), a compact ellipsoidal galaxy that might be the remnant core of a larger galaxy that collided with Andromeda a few billion years ago.





Research Report:The Hubble Space Telescope Survey of M31 Satellite Galaxies. IV. Survey Overview and Lifetime Star Formation Histories







