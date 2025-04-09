NASA is bringing the world of planetary defense to the public with its new documentary, “Planetary Defenders.”

What would humanity do if an asteroid were headed for Earth? The documentary takes viewers inside the real-life efforts of scientists and engineers working to detect, track, and mitigate potential asteroid threats. Featuring firsthand accounts from experts on the front lines, the film reveals the science, technology, and personal dedication behind planetary defense. The film also showcases the teamwork that drives this critical global effort.

Debuting on NASA+ Wednesday, April 16, NASA is inviting the public to participate in a special YouTube Premiere event at 4:30 p.m. EDT. During this interactive screening, viewers can watch the first public showing of the film together and ask questions to NASA planetary defense experts.

To engage audiences further, NASA is providing digital creators with a toolkit that includes resources, activities, and ways to join the mission of planetary defense.

Established in 2016, NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office leads the agency’s mission to find, track, and understand asteroids and comets that could pose a risk to Earth.

Stay up to date on NASA’s planetary defense efforts: https://www.nasa.gov/planetarydefense