Just when everyone thought that 2024 had seen the most after the recent spot Bitocin ETFs approval by the US SEC, excitement is rippling through the crypto community again as Nasdaq and Cboe gear up for Bitcoin ETF options trading. The two have already filed applications with the SEC and the regulatory authority has recognized the applications.

Simultaneously, Pullix, a hybrid trading platform is promising a new era in decentralized finance.

Nasdaq and Cboe Bitcoin ETF Options trading move

In a screenshot posted on X by James Seyffart, the SEC has already acknowledged the 19b-4s requesting the ability to trade options on spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Nasdaq’s proposal centres around listing options for BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, while Cboe aims to trade options on exchange-traded products (ETPs) holding Bitcoin. Notably, Cboe’s prominent role in launching six of the SEC-approved spot BTC ETFs positions it as a key player in shaping the crypto market.

With positive market responses and efficient tracking of Bitcoin’s price since ETF trading initiation on January 11, options trading is considered the “next logical step,” offering enhanced utility and risk management for investors.

Options trading in BTC ETFs, as proposed by Nasdaq, is hailed for bringing cost efficiencies and advanced hedging strategies to investors. Derivatives provide the right to buy or sell an asset within a specified timeframe, enhancing utility for a broader investor base, including traditional finance sectors.

Analyst Dave Nadig from VettaFi in an interview with CNBC predicted that the introduction of BTC ETF options will attract hedge fund players, fostering increased speculation and diversified investment approaches in the crypto market.

The regulatory waiting game is on, with options approval potentially by the end of February, pending SEC decisions and a 21-day public comment period.

Pullix: unveiling Trade-to-Earn model

Amidst the crypto fervour surrounding Biotin ETFs, The upcoming Pullix trading platform takes centre stage with its innovative model. Pullix introduces a unique “Trade-to-Earn” concept, allowing users holding its native token, the PLX, to earn instant rewards for trading on the platform.

The PLX token’s main USP lies in its revenue-sharing mechanism, enabling holders to profit from the daily revenues generated by the trading exchange. This game-changing approach combines active trading with a guaranteed fixed income, setting Pullix apart in the rapidly evolving crypto space.

The token is currently in its sixth presale stage and is already showing signs of massive support from crypto enthusiasts. At press time, the presale had raised close to $4 million with only five stages sold out.

Conclusion

As the crypto market witnesses a transformative phase with Nasdaq and Cboe expediting options trading on Bitcoin ETFs, Pullix’s PLX presale adds another layer of excitement, introducing a “Trade-to-Earn” model that could redefine user engagement in decentralized finance.

Investors and enthusiasts alike are closely watching these developments, eagerly anticipating the impact on investment strategies and the broader adoption of cryptocurrencies. The convergence of innovative trading platforms and tokenomics marks a significant chapter in the evolving narrative of digital assets.