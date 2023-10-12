Read on to discover just some of the culinary treats that await you in this beautiful corner of the world…

Eat like a local at a Caribbean fish fry

To get a true taste of paradise, head to Arawak Cay (The Fish Fry) on West Bay Street, an area that’s home to a host of authentic Bahamian restaurants. Each one specialises in unique dishes that vary between the 700 islands of The Bahamas, from grilled shrimp and lobster tails to ‘cracked’ battered snapper and guava duffs washed down with the local sky juice or beers. Try the national dish, Cracked Conch (sea snails battered and fried) or conch served sushi-style, spiced with lime, onions and peppers.

Enjoy eclectic fine dining

From traditional French cuisine to the freshest local seafood, Nassau’s vast and varied dining scene offers something for everyone. For sushi in the most glamorous of settings, head to Nobu inside the Atlantis Paradise Island casino, while contemporary steakhouse Carna in Baha Mar serves prime cuts with legendary butcher Dario Cecchini at the helm.

Experience Bahamian dishes on fun food tours

Eat and drink your way through this historic island on the Savor Old Nassau Dining Stroll. On this fantastic tour, you’ll wander down to local hot spot Talking Stick Bar & Restaurant, where you’ll be treated to a traditional full Bahamian Sunday lunch that includes dishes such as peas ‘n’ rice, fried plantains and conch fritters. Even better, your meal will be accompanied by classic Bahamian cocktails, including Planter’s Punch and Bahama Mama. When you’re done, you’ll head over to one of the island’s finest restaurants at the Graycliff Hotel and finish with a trip to Nassau’s first and only winery, Bahama Barrels.

Accommodation for everyone

Nassau Paradise Island has a great range of accommodation to suit different budgets and tastes. At Atlantis Paradise Island , you can experience Bahamian culture, and marine activities along its five-mile coastline, while Baha Mar includes three hotel experiences – Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Rosewood Baha Mar, and SLS Baha Mar – located on 3,000 square feet of pristine beaches. Because Baha Mar and Atlantis are member resorts, you can enjoy added value with unlimited access to their incredible waterparks, kids and teen clubs and private beaches. And you won’t be pushed to find a good meal either, with each resort offering multiple restaurants that serve up some of the best food on the island. In the heart of Nassau, meanwhile, you’ll find the newly opened Margaritaville Beach Resort, where every room comes complete with a stunning ocean view. Then there’s Comfort Suites Paradise Island, where modern amenities are combined with affordable comfort. It’s the same story over at the island’s charming Bay View Suites too – these self-catering villas and townhouses provide a comfortable base for the more independent traveller. For a full list of hotels, click here

Perched on a pristine stretch of Cable Beach is Nassau’s newest luxury resort experience: Goldwynn Resort & Residences. This stunning resort harks back to the golden age of travel, with thoughtful, personalised touches for you to enjoy throughout your stay. Its secluded location ensures a private, restful retreat, while still being conveniently close to everything Nassau has to offer.

You can choose accommodation with up to three bedrooms and exquisite ocean views, and amenities include a wealth of fine dining options, an infinity pool and a full-service spa, plus an attentive butler service is offered with select suites. There are also exclusive ocean-side cabanas made for lounging, or if you’re feeling more active, paddleboards and kayaks available to hire. The resort can provide water toys for children too, and guests get a discount on entry to the nearby Baha Bay waterpark.

Taste small-batch rums at the island’s distilleries

The Caribbean is renowned for its white and dark rum, so take the opportunity to sample the range of varieties it has to offer. At John Watling’s Distillery, you’ll get to try small-batch rums from the comfort of a charming 18th-century estate with stunning harbour views. At the Luna Rum Distillery, not only can you taste three rums that are fermented, distilled, barrelled and bottled on the island, but there’ll also be the opportunity to sample some of its iconic rum cake. The gift shop, meanwhile, stocks a tempting array of rum-flavoured products, including coffee, tea, jams, and spices.

Blend your own wine in the world’s third-largest wine cellar

If wine is more your thing, how about becoming a winemaker for the day and creating your own unique bottle with a wine-blending class at Bahama Barrels? To help concoct the perfect blend, an experienced Californian winemaker will provide all the information you need when formulating your wine, including educating you about tannins, acidity, balance, and finish.

Discover craft Bahamian brews

Venture into lively downtown Nassau and you’ll find the Pirate Republic Brewing Company –The Bahamas’ only craft brewery. Home to a vast array of delicious flagship brews, such as the Island Pirate Ale IPA, the first Bahamian IPA, Gold & Haze of Piracy, a citrus twist on a classic Belgian White Ale and Captain Kidd’s Kolsch, a medium-bodied, easy-drinking ale, you’ll have a variety of seasonal specialties to sample. Or, you could take it one step further with a tour of the newly-renovated brewery, which sits in a charming 125-year-old historic warehouse – you’ll even get a homemade pretzel and a flight of beer to taste in the tap room.

