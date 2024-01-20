Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou face off before Saudi Arabia bout
Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer will go head to head in Liverpool tonight, as hometown fighter Jonas defends the IBF welterweight title.
Jonas, an Olympic veteran, finally achieved her world-title dream in 2022, before dropping down to welterweight to become a two-division champion. The 39-year-old will make her first defence of the IBF belt this evening, as Mayer looks to follow Jonas in becoming a two-weight champion.
The American made her UK debut in 2022, losing her unified super-featherweight titles to Alycia Baumgardner, and her two subsequent fights have also come on these shores – and produced better results. Mayer moved up to lightweight to win the WBC interim title last year, before moving up again and securing a victory at super-lightweight.
Now, the 33-year-old returns to the UK and moves up in weight once more to challenge Jonas, in Saturday’s main event at the M&S Bank Arena.
The ring walks are about to begin!
Alex Pattle20 January 2024 22:19
One fight to go, and it’s the main event…
Natasha Jonas defends the IBF welterweight title against Mikaela Mayer.
Alex Pattle20 January 2024 22:12
Zak Chelli def. Jack Cullen via unanimous decision (116-113, 116-112, 115-114).
AND NEW! Chelli settles the feud, more than three years after his draw with Cullen!
Alex Pattle20 January 2024 22:04
Cullen might just need a finish here. Chelli sticks to his gameplan.
There’s some rough boxing at close range. It’s a really scrappy round.
We’ll go the judges’ scorecards…
Alex Pattle20 January 2024 22:01
Into the championship rounds. Chelli rolls under a punch and lands a slightly laboured left hook.
Cullen hops about, trying to keep himself energised. He steps in with a jab but receives an uppercut to the body for his trouble.
Chelli is looking to finish strong here. He unloads an overhand right, but Cullen’s guard stands up to it.
Cullen, cut above his left eye, is now dripping blood from his nose.
Alex Pattle20 January 2024 21:58
Three rounds to go, barring a stoppage. Both men look to box on the outside and miss.
Cullen steps onto a jab that snaps back his head.
Alex Pattle20 January 2024 21:52
I’d argue that Cullen needs a strong final stretch in this fight.
He just misses with a jab, and Chelli’s counter effort is on point. Now Chelli massively overshoots a right hook.
Chelli holts back Cullen’s head with a jab, but the champion retaliates with a spiteful hook!
Alex Pattle20 January 2024 21:48
Cullen presses forward, and Chelli looks to deter him with some counter punches.
Chelli’s jab can be so awkward; he really leans off to the left and throws it from a weird angle.
The boxers wrestle in close. Now they separate, and Cullen skips to his right before firing off a stinging jab. Better from the champion.
Chelli tries a counter left hook, but it’s a bit of a sloppy effort. This fight hasn’t been of the highest quality, but it has been engaging.
Chelli stumbles off balance and misses with a wild hook.
Alex Pattle20 January 2024 21:45
That ‘bruising’ around Cullen’s left eye might have actually been smeared blood. His corner tapes up the wound.
Into the second half of this fight. Cullen keeps his guard high to block a wide left hook. Chelli tries an overhand right now, but it doesn’t quite land.
Better accuracy from the challenger now, though, and he catches Cullen’s attention!
Stern double-jab by Chelli. Harsh hook to the body of Cullen. Is Chelli starting to pull away in this fight?
Alex Pattle20 January 2024 21:41
While Cullen is the taller fighter, Chelli has a bit of a thicker frame, and he’s using his weight to sap the champion when he can.
Lots of hard body shots from Chelli at close range, as he backs up Cullen against the ropes.
Cullen looks quite tense, just as he appeared to be in the first couple of rounds. He seemed to relax a bit after that but has seemingly regressed somewhat…
Alex Pattle20 January 2024 21:37