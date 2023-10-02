Behold the ultimate Do’s and Don’ts guide as we prepare you for a smooth National Boyfriend Day 2023 celebration on October 3.
Tuesday, October 3 marks the scarcely celebrated holiday known as National Boyfriend Day and we want you to be as best prepared as possible for it in 2023. In what could be some of the most valuable relationship advice you receive this year, make sure you heed our tips for the top Boyfriend Day do’s and don’ts.
National Boyfriend Day 2023: The do’s
Starting with the things you should do, here are our top ‘Do’s’ for National Boyfriend Day 2023:
- Do mark the occasion. In essence, don’t forget. Though it may sound like a trivial holiday that your boyfriend may not even be aware of, the chances are he probably will appreciate you mentioning it, even if it’s just a simple case of you wishing him a happy Boyfriend Day and nothing else.
- Do go for soppy gifts. While chocolates or flowers aren’t necessarily the most elaborate or original gifts in the world, take a second this Boyfriend Day to ask yourself when your boyfriend last received a posh box of chocolates or a nice bouquet. If you’re not sure what the answer is to that question, he’ll almost certainly appreciate it!
- Do try to spend some time together. Yes, it’s a Tuesday in October – a midweek day that falls just as the nights are beginning to draw in. But silly things like National Boyfriend Day can often be the memories you’ll look back on most fondly one day, so try and take an hour or two to spend with your significant other if you can.
And the dont’s…
And now for the things you should look to avoid on Tuesday, October 3…
- Don’t rub it in everybody’s faces. Yes, a couple of Insta stories or perhaps even a dedicated Boyfriend Day ‘dump’ is absolutely fine, but do try not to sound too patronizing if your single friends complain about their love lives on the group chat this October 3!
- Don’t complain about all the social media posts. In a similar vein, try not to get too vexed by the spamming of cute couple pictures that will occupy your social media on October 3. While it can be annoying to watch couples being happy if you’re single or going through a breakup, just remember that it might be you posing for an adorable National Boyfriend Day selfie this time next year.
- Don’t go overboard if you don’t want to. While it’s nice to celebrate days like these with gifts and meals out, remember that it’s not the end of the world if you don’t go big for Boyfriend Day. A simple acknowledgment and perhaps forfeiting the control of Netflix for the evening will likely suffice.
- Don’t stress if you miss it. Again, the chances are that if you happen to miss National Boyfriend Day, it won’t be that deep. Just make sure to double down on your partner’s birthday, because if you forget that, the relationship may not make it to Boyfriend Day 2024!
Twitter prepares for National Boyfriend Day 2023
Both the single and not-so-single members of the Twitter community have been bracing themselves for National Boyfriend Day this week, with some counting down the minutes until October 3, and others preparing to lock their phones away in a dark room.
In one popular tweet, a user appeared to suggest that Boyfriend Day could serve as a helpful opportunity to check out who’s single and who isn’t…
Others are making last-minute appeals for company on the big day:
While a not insignificant section of Twitter can’t wait for October 4 to arrive to mark the end of the celebrations:
Whether you’re madly in love or thriving in your own company, we hope you get everything you’re looking for out of National Boyfriend Day 2023…
