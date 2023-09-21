In a move that has brought cheer to movie buffs across the country, movie theatres have announced the celebration of National Cinema Day on 13 October. The highlight of this celebration is that movie tickets will be priced at a flat rate of ₹99. The offer will not apply to recliners and premium formats like IMAX or 4DX.

National Cinema Day is a tribute to the rich and diverse world of cinema. It’s a day to celebrate the magic of movies, the stories they tell, and the emotions they evoke. From the silent films of the early 20th century to the immersive 3D experiences of today, cinema has come a long way and continues to be an integral part of our culture and society.

The ₹99 Initiative on National Cinema Day 2023

On Thursday, the Multiplex Association of India shared a statement announcing this year’s edition of the National Cinema Day. “Mark your calendars for Friday, October 13th, as The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas all over India unite once again to bring you National Cinema Day,” read the statement. Tickets at most major cinema chains and single screens across India will priced at Rs 99 on that day. As per MAI’s release, over 4000 cinema halls from across India will take part in this initiative this year.

The decision to price tickets at ₹99 is not just a promotional strategy, but also an attempt to revive the love for cinema in people’s hearts. This initiative aims to encourage more people to experience the joy of watching movies on the big screen. It’s an opportunity for everyone, irrespective of their economic background, to enjoy a cinematic experience.

National Cinema Day this year will unfold across more than 4000 participating screens, including chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, WAVE, M2K, Delite, and others. The event had seen admissions of 6.5 million when held in September last year, highest ever for a single day while trade experts estimated box office collections for the day to have touched around Rs. 48 crore across films in various languages with tickets priced at Rs. 75.

“The one day initiative has seen a massive response from Indian moviegoers, with shows starting as early as 6.00 am due to an unprecedented demand for movie tickets. Audiences of all ages came together and the country’s cinema operators reported house-full shows throughout the day, making 23 September the highest attended day of the year,” MAI had said in a statement last year.

Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming to benefit

This move is expected to have a significant impact on the film industry. It could lead to increased footfall in theatres, giving a much-needed boost to the industry that has been grappling with challenges posed by digital streaming platforms and the pandemic. Moreover, it could also lead to higher sales of ancillary services like food and beverages.

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You For Coming which are slated to release on 6th Oct will benefit over second weekend in the mid-October, which could increase the film’s box office prospects, in addition to the National Cinema Day occasion.

A Win-Win Situation

National Cinema Day promises to be a win-win situation for all. For moviegoers, it’s an opportunity to watch their favorite films at a nominal price. For filmmakers, it’s a chance to reach out to a larger audience. And for movie theatres, it’s a step towards reviving their business and rekindling people’s love for cinema.

As we gear up for this grand celebration of cinema, let’s remember that every ticket bought is a vote for the survival and thriving of this beautiful art form. So mark your calendars for 13 October, grab your popcorn, and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related