Shah Rukh Khan‘s action thriller Jawan, which has been ruling the box office since its release on September 7, is expected to get a massive boost on National Cinema Day, which falls on October 13. The film, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, has already crossed the 600-crore mark worldwide and is inching closer to the 700-crore club.

Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, has already grossed over Rs 1,117 crore worldwide, with an overseas gross of Rs 376 crore. The film’s total India nett now stands at Rs 626.05 crore, as against Pathaan’s lifetime domestic collection of Rs 543 crore. The film has received critical acclaim from critics who praised its cast performances, screenwriting, action sequences and musical score.

Jawan to get a boost on National cinema day on 13th October

National Cinema Day is an initiative by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and various cinemas across the country to celebrate the success of films at the box office and encourage more people to watch movies on the big screen. On this day, movie tickets will be available for as low as Rs 99 across more than 4000 screens in India. This offer will not apply to recliners and premium formats like 4DX and IMAX.

According to trade analysts, Jawan is likely to benefit from this offer and witness a huge surge in footfalls and collections on October 13, as it is one of the most popular films currently running in theatres. The film, which has been praised for its direction, performances, action sequences and musical score, has a loyal fan base and a strong word-of-mouth.

National Cinema Day was first celebrated in 2022, when more than 65 lakh moviegoers visited cinemas, making it the highest attended day of the year at the theatres. The initiative was taken by MAI to boost attendance at movie theaters, which had suffered a huge setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. This year, more than 4000 screens, including popular chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, WAVE, M2K, Delite, and others, will participate in the celebration.

Jawan to surpass Brahmastra jump on National cinema day

Brahmastra saw an extraordinary jump in the box office business by selling 1 million tickets in the advance booking itself. For those who don’t know, ticket rates all across the country were capped at 75 rupees (with few exceptions). From the previous day’s 3.18 crores, the number shot up to 10.80 crores, registering an unprecedented jump of 239.62%. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has got a golden opportunity as National Cinema Day, i.e. 23rd September, falls on a Saturday.

So, apart from the National Cinema Day occasion, Jawan will also enjoy the weekend’s benefit, pushing it much ahead of Brahmastra’s 10.80 crores.

Movie lovers can book their tickets online on platforms like BookMyShow, Paytm, or the respective websites of the multiplexes. They can also purchase them offline at the ticket counters. However, the offer will not be applicable for recliners and premium formats like 4DX and IMAX. Additional details about offers on tickets and F&B will be revealed at the participating cinemas, on their websites, and via their social media channels.

National Cinema Day is a great opportunity for fans to enjoy their favorite films with friends and family at affordable prices. Jawan is one of the films that should not be missed on this occasion, as it promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience with its thrilling plot, stellar performances and spectacular visuals.

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film has a strong fan following among the masses, who are eager to watch Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son doppelgängers who team up to rectify corruption in society. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in supporting roles.

