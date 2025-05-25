Muscat: Dedicated to delivering reliable, growth-focused solutions to its corporate clientele – the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company – National Finance’s Corporate Fixed Deposits continue to offer a secure and structured investment instrument designed to meet the strategic financial requirements of corporate entities. This offering provides businesses with a valuable avenue for capital growth while maintaining financial agility.

National Finance’s Corporate Fixed Deposits provide an ideal solution for both short-term cash flow management and long-term financial strategies. With flexible tenure options ranging from 3 to 60 months, this high-yield investment is expertly tailored to meet the diverse needs of a broad spectrum of corporate entities, including SAOGs, SAOCs, LLCs, partnerships, trusts, pension funds, and government institutions.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “In today’s dynamic financial landscape, the demand for stable, structured investment products has never been more critical. National Finance’s Corporate Fixed Deposits provide corporates with a trusted platform to safeguard their capital while ensuring consistent returns. As the leading finance company in the nation, our scale, reputation, and commitment to service excellence uniquely position us to meet the evolving needs of our corporate customers. This offering further underscores our dedication to empowering businesses with the financial tools necessary to make informed decisions that promote long-term sustainability and resilience.”

With a minimum investment of just OMR 5,000, National Finance’s Corporate Fixed Deposits are both accessible and highly adaptable. Flexibility lies at the heart of the company’s offerings, and this is reflected in the structure of its Corporate Fixed Deposits. To support tailored financial planning, corporates can choose from a variety of interest payout options—monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, annually, or at maturity—allowing alignment with specific cash flow needs. Backed by competitive interest rates and attractive returns, this offering provides strong value, making it a powerful tool for both capital preservation and income generation.

National Finance continues to build on its strong legacy of trust, service excellence, and customer-centricity, reaffirming its position as a reliable financial partner for businesses across industries. Through innovative solutions such as Corporate Fixed Deposits, the company offers corporates effective opportunities for portfolio diversification—helping mitigate risk while enhancing return potential. This commitment to delivering strategic financial solutions not only supports businesses in achieving long-term stability and growth, but also contributes meaningfully to the broader economic development of the nation.