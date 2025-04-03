April is National Geothermal Month, with trade associations supporting the seemingly vastly under-utilised1 renewable energy form undetaking a worldwide effort to highlight its transformative potential and promote unified messaging.

While geothermal energy has provided a bonanza in parts of the world where such resources are highly accessible and near the Earth’s surface (notably in Iceland), its use elsewhere has been much more restricted, but has nonetheless grown steadily.

It’s clean, quiet, reliable, and plentiful – so why isn’t it more popular? One element has been the up-front investment: Drilling contributes much of the traditionally high start-up costs, and partly explains its concentration in areas possessing fortuitous geology, although this is changing with the emergence of new technology.

Getting the message out seems to be a big part of the problem, and geothermal energy is dogged by poor public awareness, inconsistent messaging, and a profusion of myths. An attempt to unify the geothermal community in a bid to dispel misconceptions and improve engagement with broader audiences was the Geothermal Declaration of Communication (see link, below), which appeared in late 2024.

Now, Geothermal Month attempts to build on the momentum of the declaration. Through coordinated efforts, Geothermal Rising (said to be the world’s oldest geothermal trade association, founded in 1972) and its partners say they are aiming to bridge the gap between technical expertise and public perception, ensuring geothermal energy gets the recognition it deserves as a vital component of the clean energy transition.

“Geothermal Month is an opportunity to not only celebrate this powerful renewable energy source but also to reshape how we talk about it,” said Bryant Jones, Executive Director of Geothermal Rising. “By aligning our messaging, we can ensure that people everywhere understand geothermal’s potential—from reliable baseload power to its everyday applications.”

The month-long event is about fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to position geothermal energy as a cornerstone of the clean energy transition. By uniting the industry around a shared narrative, Geothermal Rising and its partners reinforce geothermal’s role in driving economic growth, environmental sustainability, and community resilience.

To learn more about the Geothermal Declaration of Communication and sign it, visit https://bit.ly/geothermaldoc

Notes

[1] Geothermal energy contributes approximately 0.3% to 0.5% of global electricity generation, according to various sources. A 2023 report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) notes that geothermal accounts for about 0.5% of renewables-based installed capacity for electricity generation globally. Similarly, a 2023 study published in Geothermal Energy reported that geothermal electricity generation amounted to 96,552 GWh in 2021, representing 0.34% of the world’s electric generation.