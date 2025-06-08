President Donald Trump moved to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass after immigration raids in the city led to protests and disorder.

Approximately 300 National Guard members descended on Los Angeles on Sunday morning after the president ordered the deployment of 2,000 troops, a move sharply criticized as inflammatory and unnecessary by Newsom and a “chaotic escalation” by Bass, who warned that an “extreme presence of troops or law enforcement officers” could stoke “massive civil unrest.”

Tom Homan, Trump’s appointed border czar, told NBC News that Newsom and Bass had created “a sanctuary for criminals” and suggested the governor and mayor could be arrested if they impeded law enforcement.

“I’ll say about anybody,” Homan said, “it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement from doing their job.”

Homan said “around 150” undocumented immigrants had been detained in the last two days as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers carried out large-scale sweep across the city.

In an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said he would not accept campaign donations from Elon Musk, but urged the former Trump adviser to “get involved right now in a more substantive way” in Democrats’ push against the sweeping GOP-backed spending bill.

Booker’s remarks come as other Democrats have floated welcoming Musk into the Democratic Party after a feud between President Donald Trump and the tech mogul exploded into public view last week.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., also joined moderator Kristen Welker on Sunday, defending Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard in Los Angeles as demonstrators protest federal immigration raids.

“He’s trying to de-escalate all the tensions that are there,” Lankford said. “This is an American city, and to be able to have an American city where we have people literally flying Mexican flags and saying, ‘You cannot arrest us,’ cannot be allowed.”

He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that. President Donald Trump on Elon Musk

President Donald Trump on Saturday told NBC News there would be “serious consequences” if tech mogul Elon Musk funds candidates to run against Republicans who vote in favor of his sweeping budget bill, after a breakdown in relations between the two.

Trump’s comments were the most extensive since he and Musk exchanged threats and attacks on X and Truth Social earlier this week. He added that he thought the Republican Party was more unified than ever after the two men fell out in front of the world.

Back in the USA : Trump told NBC News that it wasn’t his decision to bring mistakenly deported Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. to face federal charges , but said he believes it will be a “very easy case.” Abrego Garcia’s case has raised a number of questions , including what the political fallout will be.

Lines redrawn: Democrats are making gains in wealthier, whiter and more educated areas as Republicans make inroads with Hispanic and white working-class voters, an analysis of election data shows.

Democrats are making gains in wealthier, whiter and more educated areas as Republicans make inroads with Hispanic and white working-class voters, an shows. Treatment halted: Trump’s travel ban has stalled lifesaving treatment for Haitian children who need to travel for surgery. A U.S. doctor who has operated on Haitian children is pleading for the administration to make a humanitarian exception to the ban.

Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz crowned French Open champions

Coco Gauff holds the trophy Saturday after winning the French Open final against Aryna Sabalenka in Paris. Julien De Rosa / AFP – Getty Images

The No. 2 seeds for both the men’s and women’s finals at Roland-Garros came out on top this year.

In three sets, Coco Gauff became the first American women to win the French open since Serena Williams in 2015, outlasting top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 victory.

“The crowd really helped me today. You guys were cheering for me so hard, and I don’t know what I did to deserve so much love from the French crowd,” Gauff said. “But I appreciate you guys.”

In the men’s final, Carlos Alcaraz produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the clay-court tournament.

The defending champion made a stunning comeback from two sets down, winning a fifth-set tiebreaker to beat No. 1 Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) to retain his French Open title for a second-straight year.

It was the longest-ever French Open final — 5 hours, 29 minutes — in the Open Era.

Broadway salutes a night of A-listers

There are 29 shows on Broadway that received Tony Award nominations this season. Tilde Oyster / NBC News; Getty Images

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, a Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer, is slated to host the 78th annual Tony Awards, which this year return to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

There are 29 shows on Broadway that received nominations this season, with tight competition in many categories, and the acting categories are stacked with Hollywood stars, including George Clooney and Sarah Snook.

NBC News will be covering the Tonys live. Follow our coverage here.

