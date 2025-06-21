Hundreds of events are planned across the country Saturday to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, recognizing First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures and traditions.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will take part in a closed event to mark the day, which was first observed in 1996.

The office of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said she will host youth at Rideau Hall in Ottawa to mark the day by crafting paper hearts with “messages of reconciliation, hope and commitment.”

The Governor General will plant the hearts in Rideau Hall’s “heart garden,” which honours Indigenous people who died in residential schools, along with survivors.

“Each heart is a symbol of our collective responsibility to listen to and carry forward their stories — of pain and disappointment, strength and courage — and to commit to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action,” Simon’s office said.

Countrywide events

A sunrise ceremony in St. John’s kicked off the day’s events. The ceremony included prayers, greetings to the sun and giving thanks to the Earth. Attendees also participated in a smudging ceremony and shared blessed water and berries.

“We’re very fortunate to be one of the first in Turtle Island to greet the sun. And so that’s a big responsibility for us to do that in a good way,” said Kelly Young, a spokesperson for First Light, a local non-profit that offers services to the Indigenous community and works on preserving Indigenous culture.

Festivals, markets and more will be happening in communities across the country.

Events in Montreal include a barbecue, summer market and live comedy, while in Ottawa, the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival, taking place Saturday and Sunday, features a competition powwow, traditional foods and teaching sessions.

The Na-Me-Res Traditional Powwow and Indigenous Arts Festival will take place Saturday in Toronto’s Fort York National Historic Site, featuring traditional dances, live concerts and a food market.

Starting Saturday, the Forks in Winnipeg will host Many Nations, One Heartbeat, an 11-day festival of Indigenous performances, games, fashion and crafts, one of many events across Manitoba.

Organizers say the festival will honour “the stories, strength, and resilience of Indigenous communities, especially in this moment of significant displacement due to Manitoba’s wildfire.”