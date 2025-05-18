The Calgary Olympic Oval was packed this weekend as more than 1,000 athletes from coast to coast dueled on the mats during the National Judo Championships. Competitors vied to see who would come out on top and represent Canada during the World Championship later this year.



A Judoka throws their opponent during the National Judo Championships.



Drew Stremick / Global News



Former Olympian and CEO of Judo Canada Nicolas Gill says there’s nothing quite like the sport of judo.

“It’s fun, it’s intense, it’s challenging,” says Gill. “Every fight is a new story, so you don’t get bored.”



Former Olympian and Judo Canada CEO speaks with Global News.



Drew Stremick / Global News



The competition was anything but boring as judoka (judo athletes) took to each of the five mats. Gill says that for these athletes who are getting the chance to begin their international careers, these moments will stick with them.

“Every first, every new step you accomplish, you get this feeling,” Gill says with a smile. “You know, ‘I’m there! What’s next?’”

Emiliya Aliyeva from Calgary won gold and silver respectively for her weight class in the U18 and U21 competitions.

Emiliya Aliyeva won gold and silver during the weekend competition, earning her spot to represent Canada in August.



Drew Stremick / Global News



“I just got told that I’m qualified for the cadet world champions,” Aliyeva says excitedly. “From the start of the year I said, ‘My goal is to get to worlds this year,’ and I’m really glad I accomplished that.”

Coming off a knee injury, Aliyeva explains how during her matches she’s always looking for ways to maximize her points. The need to think strategically helped fuel her passion that was passed down from her dad.

“I love the strategy that it takes, and how you have to think before you do, but also do while you think,” says Aliyeva. “My dad did judo, he was here for the past two days, and he’s always there to support me and drive me everywhere… he’s one of my biggest inspirations.”

Those who qualified for the world championship over the weekend will head to Sofia, Bulgaria, in August.