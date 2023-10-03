Restaurants like Taco Bell and Chuy’s are set to offer discounts and deals on Wednesday, October 4, aka National Taco Day 2023.

Taco lovers rejoice – as October 4 marks the biggest day in the culinary calendar, with restaurants up and down the country poised to offer exclusive deals and discounts to mark the celebration that is National Taco Day. Though it may not have reached national holiday status quite yet, the taco deals appear to be getting better each year – and you won’t want to miss out on what brands like Taco Bell are offering this coming Wednesday.

Taco Bell to offer National Taco Day deal 2023

Of course, it wouldn’t be Taco Day without Taco Bell.

Undoubtedly the most recognizable purveyors of Mexican-style food in the US and beyond, the fast food giants never fail to mark the occasion of Taco Day – and 2023 doesn’t appear to be any different.

While they have kept rather quiet on their social media channels at the time of writing, multiple reports suggest that Taco Bell will be offering its US customers the chance to pick up two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, as well as two crunchy tacos – all for just $5.

And the company appears to be taking things global this Taco Day, with customers in the UK being treated to not just one but two days of Taco Day deals on October 3 and 4.

Chuy’s

The winner of the most inventive Taco Day 2023 deal goes to Chuy’s – who are offering customers a free entree and a $1 taco… if you dress up as one!

Whether you’re planning on fashioning a tortilla out of your bed sheets or painting your face a lettuce style shade of green, Chuy’s is the ideal location for being creative on October 4.

Taco Del Mar

For those who are going all out and ordering in bulk this Taco Day, Taco Del Mar looks to be the place for you.

The North-Western establishment are said to be offering $10 off any purchase worth $20 or more, meaning savings of up to 50%.

To redeem the offer, simply use the code ‘CelebrateTacoDay2023’ at the checkout, either online or in-store.

Guzman y Gomez

And, finally, if you’re still on the hunt for Taco Day deals – Guzman Y Gomez have got you covered.

The Illinois-based Mexican food experts have partnered up with Doordash to bring you tacos for just 99c on Wednesday, October 4.

To redeem the offer, simply head to Doordash and select your nearest Guzman Y Gomez branch. Be sure to add the code ‘TACO99’, and watch the dollars fall off your order!