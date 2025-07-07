TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 July 2025 – National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), one of Taiwan’s most prestigious public universities, has announced a call for public nominations for its 15th President. The nomination period runs from July 7 to August 11, 2025.

President Cheng-Chih Wu will conclude his term on February 21, 2026. In line with institutional regulations, the Presidential Selection Committee has been formally convened and is now publicly soliciting nominations from all sectors.

With over a century of academic excellence, NTNU has grown into a comprehensive and internationally recognized university. In the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject, six of its disciplines were ranked among the global top 100— the second highest among Taiwanese universities. The total number of ranked subjects increased from 12 last year to 18, covering education, engineering, management, the humanities, and the basic sciences.

The university is recognized for its diverse and internationalized campus. NTNU recently signed cooperation agreements with renowned institutions such as Columbia University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Osaka University. In November 2023, the Ministry of Education designated NTNU as a Bilingual Benchmark University. With nearly 1,000 English-taught courses offered annually, NTNU currently enrolls 1,722 international degree-seeking students from 64 countries, representing 12.05% of its student body—the highest proportion among Taiwan’s national universities.

NTNU maintains strong partnerships with leading industries and cultural institutions, including TSMC, NVIDIA, Realtek Semiconductor, the National Palace Museum, and Longshan Temple. In 2023, it established the Graduate Institute of AI Interdisciplinary Applied Technology and the Graduate Institute of Green Energy and Sustainable Technology within the newly established College of Industry-Academia Innovation, which celebrated its first graduating class this year.

Committed to pedagogical innovation, NTNU has launched an Interdisciplinary Bachelor’s Program and established an Interdisciplinary Academic Advisory Office to encourage students to pursue interdisciplinary, interdepartmental, intercollegiate, and international coursework. In 2024, the university expanded its summer offerings resulting in over 2,600 enrollments across more than 100 courses, which support flexible and self-directed learning.

The new president will lead NTNU in its ongoing pursuit of academic excellence and global engagement, steering the university toward its strategic vision of becoming a leading institution in Asia with global distinction. Key responsibilities include advancing interdisciplinary integration, expanding international partnerships, and enhancing NTNU’s societal impact.

At its second meeting, the Presidential Selection Committee approved the eligibility criteria and selection procedures. Candidates must meet the appointment requirements outlined in the Act Governing the Appointment of Educators and other applicable laws. Additionally, they must be under 65 years of age as of February 22, 2026, and possess the following qualifications:

1. Recognized academic achievements and distinguished reputation

2. Exemplary moral character and integrity

3. Demonstrated excellence in administrative leadership

4. A clear and visionary philosophy for higher education

5. Proven ability to secure and effectively manage institutional resources

Nominations may be submitted through one of the following five channels:

1. A joint nomination by at least three Academicians of Academia Sinica

2. A joint nomination by at least ten professors or scholars of equivalent academic standing at domestic or international institutions

3. A nomination by a professional academic organization officially recognized by the Ministry of the Interior

4. A joint nomination by at least thirty NTNU alumni

5. A nomination by formal resolution of the NTNU Student Association

The nomination period will remain open from July 7 to August 11, 2025. Individuals and organizations from all sectors are encouraged to nominate outstanding candidates.

Candidates will be invited to present their vision and engage with the university community at a public forum scheduled for early October 2025. A university-wide recommendation vote will follow in mid-October, with the Presidential Selection Committee making the final decision later that month. The new President will assume office on February 22, 2026.

For detailed information on the nomination process, eligibility criteria, and downloadable forms, please visit the official NTNU Presidential Selection website: https://www.election.ntnu.edu.tw/.

