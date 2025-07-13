Nationals choose Eli Willits first overall in 2025 MLB Draft

The Washington Nationals selected Eli Willits, a 17-year-old shortstop from Fort Cobb-Broxton High School in Oklahoma, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday, July 13. Willits becomes the third-youngest player ever selected first overall at 17 years, 216 days old, and the youngest since Ken Griffey Jr. was drafted at 17 years, 193 days in 1987. The youngest ever to hold the distinction remains Tim Foli, who was 17 years and 180 days old when chosen first in 1968.

Ranked as the No. 5 Draft prospect by MLB Pipeline, Willits reclassified from the 2026 class to become the youngest true prospect available this year. He is a switch-hitter, though scouts agree his swing from the left side is more refined. Known for his strong bat-to-ball skills and mature plate approach, Willits consistently demonstrates the ability to hit line drives to all fields. While his raw power is still developing, scouts project he could reach 15 home runs annually at the major league level.

Willits also brings speed, defensive instincts, and arm strength to his game. While he projects to stay at shortstop, there is speculation he could shift to the outfield as his career progresses. Some evaluators have likened his profile to a more polished teenage version of Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Willits follows family legacy but expected to sign with Nationals

Eli Willits is committed to play baseball at the University of Oklahoma, where his father, former MLB player Reggie Willits, both played and now coaches. His older brother, Jaxon Willits, also plays for the Sooners. Despite the family ties, Willits is widely expected to sign with the Nationals given his high draft position and projected bonus.

In 2024, Willits played for the 18U Team USA squad, posting a .345 on-base percentage with four RBIs across eight games. His maturity at the plate and defensive skills earned attention from scouts throughout the scouting process.The Nationals’ selection of Willits reflects a focus on developing high-upside, young talent as the organization continues its rebuilding efforts.