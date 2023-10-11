The Swindon-based business unveiled a new look this week as part of a big brand revamp for its high street branches, website, and Pipers Way headquarters.

The white-and-blue icon of a sun setting behind a house, which appears next to the lettering has been turned into an abstract red silhouette of the same image, while the logo’s background is now a much darker shade of blue that borders on purple.

A Nationwide spokesperson said: “Since we first opened our doors in 1884, we’ve had a few different looks, but it’s time to introduce our new, modern look, built on the values you know and trust.”

Several customers have complained on social media about the redesign.

Rob Farmer said: “The new one feels like a homage to the NatWest logo? Or the agency just used it heavily for inspiration?”

Rebecca added: “The font and logo are great. But the colours scream NatWest – was very confused when the app updated and thought for a second I’d downloaded a rival’s by accident.”

Nationwide’s new logo (Image: Nationwide) NatWest’s logo (Image: NatWest)

The new look coincides with an extension of the building society’s Branch Promise which vows to keep branches open until at least 2026, and a new ad campaign starring Dominic West.