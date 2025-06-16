A coalition of nature charities is calling on the government to create a large-scale network of connected, nature-rich river corridors across the country.

In its “Making Space for Water” campaign, the Riverscapes Partnership, comprising of The Rivers Trust, National Trust, the Woodland Trust and Beaver Trust, says that simple, accessible incentives are needed for farmers and land managers to install and maintain habitat such as wetland, riparian woodland and river buffers, paving the way for river restoration and reducing the risk of flooding and drought whilst boosting biodiversity, food security and water quality.

Members of the public are being encouraged to add their voices to the campaign by signing a gov.uk petition to help elevate Making Space for Water and nature up the parliamentary agenda.

“It is widely recognised that sustainable farming and land management practice is essential to tackle the interlinked environmental and economic challenges, but farming and nature groups alike have raised concerns about the rollback of financial support such as the Sustainable Farming Incentive,” said a press release about the campaign.

Darren Moorcroft, Chief Executive of the Woodland Trust, added: “We know farmers and landowners want to look after the environment as well as protecting their businesses, but the current financial and regulatory system makes it too difficult for them. As a leading conservation charity, we will continue to work with farmers and landowners to make their land more resilient, but more financial investment is needed for these vital, generational improvements.”

Mark Lloyd, Chief Executive of The Rivers Trust, said: “Rivers provide an ideal opportunity to create a nature-rich network of trees, meadows and wetlands that could connect our entire landscape. Doing this at scale would have a myriad of benefits by slowing flood water, cooling over-heated streams, preventing pollution and reducing greenhouse gases. Please support our campaign for Ministers to fund farmers and landowners to make space for water in the landscape, build climate resilience and restore our depleted wildlife.”

The group is suggesting a range of measures for government support which, when implemented at a landscape-scale, would form a connected network of habitats reaching into every corner of the nation:

River buffers

Riparian trees

Wetlands

Floodplain meadows

River wiggling and naturalisation

Beaver populations

Whilst there are examples of healthy river corridors providing these multiple benefits, they need to be significantly upscaled to meet the environmental and societal challenges the UK is facing.

Dr Stewart Clarke, Senior National Consultant on Freshwater and Estuaries at the National Trust said: “Our rivers are at the frontline of climate change with floods and droughts challenging us to think about how we look after rivers themselves and secure the benefits we get from them. It’s time to change our relationship with our rivers, giving them much needed space to move, adapt and help us deal with these threats. Rivers that can respond to changing rainfall and better connect to their floodplains are better for wildlife and better for people.”

Sandra King, CEO at Beaver Trust, commented, “Our vision at Beaver Trust is for thriving waterways, vibrant with life, and this will only be possible if we give nature and water more space in our landscapes, supporting land managers to do so.

“There is a clear need for strong financial incentives for practices to be adapted on a wider scale. It has never been more urgent to build environmental resilience across Britain and I hope many people will add their voice and support us in this campaign.”