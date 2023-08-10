New York City, NY –

Naughty By Nature’s Treach has announced a new solo album, adding that he wants to run it past Eminem before anyone else.

On Saturday (August 5), Treach and Vin Rock reunited with Queen Latifah on stage at Rock the Bells. At the event, the 52-year-old MC revealed that he has a new album on the way while responding to a compliment by Eminem.

“When Eminem shouts me out, man, it’s nothing but love,” he told Rock The Bells. “He said, like, I almost made him stop rapping when he heard me — when I heard Eminem, I almost stopped rapping. I’m like, ‘This guy right here, you cannot top nothing he’s saying right now.’

“It’s not ’cause he a white boy that he getting the accolades, he getting anything else — he’s one of the dopest MCs to touch the mic ever in history, and if you got a problem with it, say it so he can chew your ass out the fuckin frame.”

He went on to address his “light-skinned twin” personally, saying: “Em, you know what, I’m working on a solo album and I ain’t takin’ it to nobody but you. So you got it out there in the universe. Come see me — love you.”

Check out the video below:

Naughty By Nature’s Treach announces new solo album that he wants Eminem to hear firsthttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/MVVsGpqvgY — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 9, 2023

The Detroit MC was featured in The New York Times’ “50 Rappers, 50 Stories” piece in honor of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, in which he talked about Treach’s influence and how it helped mold his skills as an MC.

The “Without Me” hitmaker, who has always acknowledged his heroes, even admitted that the Naughty By Nature spitter made him want to quit rapping at one point.

“[Treach’s] image and everything.” Em said. “I wanted to be him. When the first Naughty by Nature album dropped, that whole summer, I couldn’t write a rap.

“’I’ll never be that good; I should just quit.’ I was so depressed, but that’s all I played for that summer. Proof thought Treach was the best rapper, too. Every time he would drop an album I would just be, like, Son of a bitch.”

A day before Treach’s 50th birthday in 2020, Slim Shady wished him the best on social media, writing: “Happy b day 2 @triggertreach. 1 of the greatest rappers of all time!!..I’m still tryin 2 catch up 2 the greatness of the last vs on ‘Craziest.’”