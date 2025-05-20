STOCKHOLM — Frank Nazar scored twice to help the United States rally for a 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic and hand the titleholder its first defeat at the ice hockey world championship on Tuesday.

The victory lifted the Americans to second place in Group G in Herning, Denmark. Switzerland won the group, with the Czechs finishing third.

Nazar deflected a shot into the net to tie the game at 2-2 1:35 into the final period on a power play. He scored again on another power play for the 21-year-old Chicago Blackhawks forward’s sixth goal at the tournament.

Gauthier → Beniers tip → Nazar tip → goallll#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/J6VulShaLx — USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 20, 2025

Logan Cooley roofed a shot from close range to make it 4-2 with 6:31 to go and Andrew Peeke finished it off with a goal into an empty net.

Josh Doan gave the Americans a 1-0 lead 9:25 into the game on a rebound with a backhand between the pads of goalie Karel Vejmelka.

The U.S. dominated the first period, outshooting its opponent 23-8. The Czechs came back in the second, as David Pastrnak tied the game on a breakway 41 seconds into the period by beating his Boston Bruins teammate Swayman for his sixth goal at the tournament.

American Frank Nazar celebrates one of his two goals Tuesday afternoon, helping the United States defeat the Czech Republic during a Group B match at the hockey world championships, Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Pastrnak then set up Martin Necas in the left circle to one-time a shot that put the Czechs 2-1 up 8:33 into the middle period.

Earlier, Austria reached the playoffs for the first time in 31 years.

Austria defeated Latvia 6-1 and became the fourth and final team to advance to the quarterfinals from Group A.

Sweden and Canada face each other later Tuesday for top spot in the group. Finland, another qualified team, beat Slovakia 2-1.

Switzerland beat Kazakhstan 4-1 in Herning, Denmark, and moved to the top of Group B before later games.

Kazakhstan was relegated after five years in the top division.

Switzerland finished on 19 points, two ahead of the U.S. and the Czechs

Also, the winner between Germany and Denmark later Tuesday will determine the fourth and final team from Group B to advance.