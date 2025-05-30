NBA star Zion Williamson is at the center of a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, where a woman identified as his ex-girlfriend(Jane Doe) accuses him of rape, physical assault, and a prolonged pattern of abuse spanning from 2018 to 2023.

The plaintiff claims their relationship began during Williamson’s freshman year at Duke University and continued into his professional career with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Allegations in the lawsuit

The lawsuit outlines two specific instances of alleged rape occurring in September and October 2020 at a Beverly Hills residence rented by Williamson during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first incident, the plaintiff alleges that after expressing a desire to sleep, Williamson insisted on sex, subsequently pinning her down and assaulting her. She further claims he threw her phone across the room and choked her.

The second incident reportedly involved Williamson becoming angry when she mentioned visiting a friend, leading to another alleged assault and the confiscation of her phone and laptop.

Beyond these events, the plaintiff accuses Williamson of ongoing abuse, including strangulation to the point of unconsciousness, physical beatings, threats involving a firearm, and coercive control tactics such as taking her personal belongings without consent.

She asserts that these actions occurred across multiple states, including California, Louisiana, and Texas, until their relationship ended in 2023.

Williamson’s response



Williamson’s legal team has categorically denied all allegations, describing them as “false and reckless.”

His attorneys assert that the relationship was consensual and casual, ending years ago, and claim that the plaintiff only raised concerns after the relationship concluded. They allege that she began demanding millions of dollars and that Williamson reported these alleged extortion attempts to law enforcement, resulting in an arrest warrant. Williamson intends to file counterclaims seeking significant damages for defamation.

Legal proceedings and public reaction



The plaintiff is seeking a jury trial, along with exemplary and punitive damages for the alleged abuse and emotional distress. Her attorney emphasized the seriousness of the case, stating, “We and our client do not want to litigate this case in the press. These are very serious allegations.”

The New Orleans Pelicans organization has acknowledged the lawsuit but declined to comment, deferring to Williamson’s legal team.

Williamson, the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a two-time All-Star, has faced previous controversies in his personal life. Despite injury struggles, he has maintained a notable NBA career with the Pelicans.

