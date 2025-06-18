Every NBA team is searching for a superstar — or, at the very least, a future starter in the draft. Those players are often lottery picks or late first-round finds. Perhaps even a second-round steal.

Most of those prospects have been tracked for years, their names familiar to anyone who follows the ESPN 100 recruiting rankings, such as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe this year.

But every year, a handful of draftees break the mold.

They weren’t household names in high school. They didn’t dominate the grassroots circuit or earn prominent placement in recruiting rankings. Maybe they were late-bloomers, mentally or physically. Perhaps they transferred. Maybe they spent countless hours in the gym with a coaching staff that finally helped unlock their potential. Whatever their path, they’ve now developed into NBA prospects.

In many cases, character traits will prove just as important. Resilience, work ethic, coachability and competitiveness are all qualities that elevate good players into great ones. The reverse can also be true.

The five players below were not ranked coming out of high school. While some had star ratings, they were all a long way from the NBA discussion. Now, they could hear their names called at the 2025 NBA draft (June 25-26, 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN).

Here’s how they got there.

Note: Projected ranges based on ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft.

play 1:58 Cedric Coward’s NBA draft profile Check out some of the highlights that have made Cedric Coward a top NBA draft prospect.

Projected range: Middle of first round | SG | Washington State

College career: Coward is the biggest unknown among domestic prospects in this year’s draft class, and arguably the most unconventional.

Another example of a recruit navigating limited exposure during the pandemic, Coward first landed at Division III Willamette, where he averaged 19.5 points as a freshman. That included a 24-point performance against Division I Portland that impressed Pilots head coach Shantay Legans, who then alerted Eastern Washington head coach David Riley — who previously worked for Legans at Portland — about Coward.

Coward transferred to Eastern Washington and continued ascending. In 2023-24, he averaged 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds, ranking among the Big Sky’s top 10 in both categories and earning first-team all-conference honors. He then followed Riley and the rest of the coaching staff to Washington State, despite receiving interest elsewhere.

“His goal was the NBA, not to take a large short-term NIL opportunity,” his agent Todd Ramasar of Life Sports Agency said.

Coward’s tenure at Washington State was electric, albeit brief. Coward scored 20 or more points in three of his first six games, including a 30-point effort against Northern Colorado that tied his career high (per ESPN Research). But a shoulder injury cut his season short. He was eligible for a medical redshirt and had committed to transfer to Duke for next season until a standout NBA draft combine changed his path.

Scouting report: Coward was one of the most impressive shooters at the combine. He ranked top 10 in both off-the-dribble shooting (23-of-30) and the star drill (17-of-25), according to ESPN Research. His 6-6 frame, 7-2 wingspan and 39% career shooting from beyond the arc entering this season add to the intrigue. His strong character traits make his talent more attractive.

“He was the first person off the bench supporting his teammates when he was recovering from his shoulder injury,” Washington State assistant coach Donald Brady said. “He was the most engaged person on the bench. More NBA people are learning that he is a special person and a great teammate.”

It says a lot about the impact he left on scouts over such a brief time that he passed on a Duke commitment. With a week until the draft, Coward has gone from Division III unknown to a projected first-rounder. One NBA scout put it plainly: “I think he’s top 20.”

play 0:16 Danny Wolf puts the moves on Auburn Danny Wolf shakes Johni Broome with a slick move and finishes strong to spark Michigan.

Projected range: Middle of first round | PF | Michigan

High school career and recruiting: Wolf played at Lake Forest Academy in Glencoe, Illinois, and later Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts. He competed in the 2021 NEPSAC AAA championship game against Brewster Academy, whose head coach, Jason Smith, had him circled on the scouting report.

“He was a shooter who was super skilled with the ball,” Smith said. “He passed very well for his size.”

Wolf had offers from Minnesota, Penn State and others. Michigan was Wolf’s dream school — his mother went there, and he had a signed Michigan ball as an 8-year-old — but the Wolverines offered him only a walk-on spot. So he chose Yale and coach James Jones, who coveted his height, basketball IQ and overall ball skills in the Ivy League. “When I first saw him in a workout at Northfield Mount Hermon, he made seven 3s in a scrimmage,” Jones said. “What 7-footer does that plus handle and pass? I knew he had a chance at an NBA career then. I told him and his parents there is a journey for him to make it.”

College career: Wolf struggled early in college, averaging just 2.2 points off the bench as a freshman while battling injuries and confidence issues. “He was trying so hard to be good,” Jones said. “We instilled confidence in him to grow, and he never had to look over his shoulder. It really helped his overall development.”

During his second season, he broke out as the Ivy League’s top NBA prospect, averaging 14.1 points. 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks.

“Danny is a basketball savant,” Jones said. “He loves watching film. He would spend time watching with me and then our staff. He wanted to learn.”

Wolf hopped in the transfer portal and ended up at his dream school Michigan, where he elevated the Wolverines’ offense immediately as a playmaker. He produced as many points passing out of ball screens as any player at his size in recent history, and formed an intimidating frontcourt pick-and-roll tandem with Vlad Goldin, another unheralded recruit who has blossomed into a pro prospect.

Scouting report: Wolf’s exceptional passing vision and handle for his size intrigue NBA scouts. He dished out 132 assists this past season, the most by a 7-footer in the past 25 years, according to ESPN Research. He’ll need to improve on some defensive liabilities, namely his lack of foot speed in space. Plus, he shot only 59.4% from the free throw line last season. But, Wolf would be a great fit in a five-out scheme.

Projected range: Late first round | C | Creighton

High school career and recruiting: Kalkbrenner was well-known in high school with a four-star 81 grade, right outside the ESPN 100. At 6-11, he anchored the Mac Irvin Fire and was Defensive Player of the Year in the 2019 Nike EYBL. Kalkbrenner played at Trinity Catholic High School in Missouri, then committed to Creighton over the likes of Stanford, Kansas and Purdue.

play 0:17 Ryan Kalkbrenner rises for a big Creighton jam Jamiya Neal lobs the ball to Ryan Kalkbrenner for a Creighton slam vs. Louisville.

College career: Kalkbrenner played for USA Basketball after his freshman year, suffered a partial PCL tear during the 2022 NCAA tournament that left him in a brace for six to eight weeks then prepped for the 2023 NBA draft combine. He ultimately withdrew from that process to return to Creighton, where he earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year four of his five seasons.

“He improved in every area from his conditioning, shooting, communication and leadership,” Creighton assistant coach Derek Kellogg said. “His ability to guard in switches and drop coverage evolved, too. He’s an elite winner, teammate and person. No other prospect in this draft affects the game like he does.”

“I loved Creighton, coach Mac, the staff, and I met my wife there,” Kalkbrenner added. “If you already have it good, there is no reason to mess it up. Even though I struggled, I could feel the support.”

Scouting report: At 7-foot with a 7-5 wingspan, he’s a legitimate rim protector with excellent touch, soft hands and 70% free throw shooting. His finishing and coordination have made him one of college basketball’s most efficient scorers in recent years, and he receives rave reviews as a teammate and person.

One of Kalkbrenner’s former teammates, Baylor Scheierman, is another high-major recruit who went unranked yet reached the NBA out of Creighton. He was selected 30th by the Celtics last year. It’s representative of an impressive player development culture, and Kalkbrenner has a chance to sneak into the back of the first round as well.

“His size, wingspan and true rim protection fit well in our league,” one NBA scout said.

Projected range: Late first round | PG | Florida

High school career and recruitment: Clayton was a two-sport star in football and basketball at Lake Wales High School in Florida. He transferred to Bartow High School for his junior season to focus solely on basketball and led the program to two 6A state titles.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his final two high school seasons, and college coaches couldn’t evaluate Clayton live during his rising senior year. Still, he was evaluated as a three-star prospect with a 79 grade — solidly in mid-major territory — his scoring instincts, motor and winning pedigree standing out to in-state evaluators.

According to Scott Golden of grassroots scouting service Hoop Exchange, “In Florida, it was relatively a consensus that Walter was a high-level player who just wasn’t being seen due to COVID restrictions.” But, Rick Pitino offered him a scholarship at Iona.

play 0:16 Walter Clayton Jr. finishes through contact for Gators Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. drives hard to the paint and gets the hoop and the harm vs. Houston.

College career: Clayton averaged 16.8 points per game and won MAAC Player of the Year in his second season. He then transferred to Florida and immediately blended into the program with his athleticism and shotmaking. Clayton earned second-team All-SEC honors while leading the Gators to the 2025 national title, their first since 2007. He was also named Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

Clayton’s game took another leap down the stretch of the NCAA tournament, when he shot 43% on pull-up 3s and 41% on catch-and-shoot attempts, according to Synergy Sports.

Scouting report: Florida head coach Todd Golden said of his star player, “‘Walter is not only the most talented shotmaker and creator I’ve been around, he also is simply a winner. Great teammate, well-conditioned athlete, unwavering confidence. He’s everything you would want in a leader and a modern NBA scoring point guard.”

Scouts see Jalen Brunson-like qualities in Clayton’s game. He’s a mature plug-and-play guard with size, clutch instincts and the ability to impact games in a variety of ways. He’s also battle tested after navigating the SEC gauntlet for the Gators en route to a championship.

Clayton should benefit from other college prospects opting to return to school and chase NIL deals. His draft range starts in the first round, with Orlando at the 25th pick, and he shouldn’t fall past the 76ers at No. 35.

Projected range: Second round | SG | Tennessee

Recruiting: Lanier’s story is built on grit and a perfectly timed breakout. He entered college during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with North Florida coach Matt Driscoll and his staff relying on film and background intel. What they saw was a late-blooming scorer with size, skill and pedigree: Lanier’s mother played at Alcorn State and his father at Lipscomb.

“He went from a 5-foot-6 freshman in high school to 6-foot-4 and becoming one of the best underrated players in Tennessee,” Driscoll said. “But it was his character, mentality and willingness to work that made it all possible.”

play 0:16 Chaz Lanier’s catch-and-shoot 3 keeps the Vols rolling Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier catches and shoots from beyond the arc and gets it to go down for the Volunteers in the second half.

College career: Lanier grew into a 6-9 wingspan and dramatically upped his scoring as a senior at North Florida: from 4.2 points per game over his first three collegiate seasons, to 19.7 points a game on 43% shooting from deep. Lanier reworked the arc of his shot, his release and a quicker rhythm coming off screens. His confidence came around.

“He contemplated transferring after his second year, but he returned with a loaded backcourt and bet on himself,” Driscoll said. “He’s NBA ready because he has thick skin and mental toughness.”

Lanier tested the NBA waters and attended the G League Combine, then entered the portal as a graduate transfer and landed at Tennessee. The move mirrored Dalton Knecht’s journey the year before and produced similar results. Under Rick Barnes, Lanier became one of the most dangerous shooters in the country. He set a Tennessee single-season record with 123 made 3s, tied for fourth most in Division I, and finished second nationally in off-screen scoring, per Synergy. Over his career, he shot 40% from deep.

Scouting report: Lanier shot 26 consecutive 3s at his pro day in front of scouts and NBA personnel, according to Driscoll.

“We all watched him improve so much from day one here at Tennessee,” Barnes said. “The last couple months of the season, he really settled in and the game slowed down for him. I think he’s just scratching the surface of how good he can be. He guarded and he worked hard. Chaz consistently showed he was willing to do whatever he could to impact winning.”

Lanier’s quick release, deep range and off-ball IQ have NBA teams viewing him as one of the top shooters in the class alongside players such as Tre Johnson and Kon Knueppel. One NBA scout projected Lanier as a possible late first-rounder, with an early second-round floor.