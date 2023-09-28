





With the NBA season about a month away from beginning, it’s the time of the year when analysts make bold predictions. On Thursday, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins may have ended the competition with arguably the boldest take of the offseason thus far.

On ESPN, Perkins said that Suns forward Bol Bol, who signed with Phoenix in the offseason, may compete for a major award at the end of the season.

“I think he’s the sleeper,” Perkins said of the 23-year-old son of Manute Bol. “He’s gonna show up and show out this season for Phoenix Suns, and I feel like he’s gonna be one of those guys…a candidate off the bench for Defensive Player of the Year.”

"[Bol Bol's] the sleeper. He's gonna show up and show out this season for Phoenix Suns… [He's going to be] a candidate off the bench for Defensive Player of the Year." Thoughts on this Kendrick Perkins statement? 🤔 (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/gGd1ZIVIEX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2023

Perkins actually doubled down on this take on social media, believing that new Suns head coach Frank Vogel will have Bol “on a mission.”

I feel like Vogel, KD and Book are going to have this young man on a mission this year!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/ErGcSvMSAM — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 28, 2023

Bol hasn’t done much in his career to warrant this much praise outright, which makes the take from Perkins so bold. The forward has spent four years in the NBA, averaging 14.9 minutes a game for the Nuggets and Magic.

Therefore, fans on social media roasted Perkins for believing so highly in Bol without proving much.

Perk deserves an Emmy for keeping a straight face during that entire statement https://t.co/EZxll8wVRk — Mat Issa (@matissa15) September 28, 2023

This can’t be real. https://t.co/yP2dCflHXb — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 28, 2023

Say you never watched Orlando Magic Basketball without saying you never watched Orlando Magic Basketball. https://t.co/sGxAkdj7fR — WeltGawd (@MagicMan816) September 28, 2023

The average NBA Twitter user knows more ball than Kendrick Perkins https://t.co/FLchOQXvTm — Jo (@MavsStan41) September 28, 2023

Bol Bol DPOY might actually be the craziest take I’ve seen on this app😂 https://t.co/2z8oVyDcSJ — Bryson (@BrysonWright3) September 28, 2023

Bol Bol is a bad defensive player, and Kendrick Perkins has never watched him play outside of MAYBE a highlight reel is my thoughts. https://t.co/q2zUgCAupG — Anthony Doyle (@Anthonysmdoyle) September 28, 2023

Bol did have a career year last season for the Magic, playing in 70 games and averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. However, it’s unlikely that he will play to a level where he will be named the best defensive player in the league.







