Both Teams Seek Series Advantage
After splitting the first four games, the Pacers and Thunder are now tied 2-2. The Thunder won Game 4 by defeating the Pacers 111-104. In Game 3, the Pacers had claimed a win at home. Game 5 offers both teams a chance to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
Date, Time and Where to Watch on TV or Stream Online
Game 5 will begin on Monday, June 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Monday. It will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Fans can also watch the game through streaming platforms. DirecTV offers a 5-day trial, starting at $59.99 for new users. Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling Blue also carry ABC, depending on location.
Those without cable can still watch Game 5 online. Streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling Blue offer ABC access. Availability may vary by region.
Live Events
How to Buy Tickets
Tickets for Game 5 can still be purchased. Fans looking to attend the game can buy tickets from TicketNetwork, VividSeats.com, or SeatGeek. The game will be held at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
Full NBA Finals Schedule
Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110 – June 5
Game 2: Pacers 107, Thunder 123 – June 8
Game 3: Thunder 107, Pacers 116 – June 11
Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104 – June 13
Game 5: Pacers at Thunder – June 16
Game 6: Thunder at Pacers – June 19
Game 7 (if needed): Pacers at Thunder – June 22
