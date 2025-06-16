Both Teams Seek Series Advantage



The NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder is now even at two games each. Game 5 will decide which team moves closer to the championship. The game is set for Monday, June 16, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

After splitting the first four games, the Pacers and Thunder are now tied 2-2. The Thunder won Game 4 by defeating the Pacers 111-104. In Game 3, the Pacers had claimed a win at home. Game 5 offers both teams a chance to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Date, Time and Where to Watch on TV or Stream Online



Game 5 will begin on Monday, June 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Monday. It will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Fans can also watch the game through streaming platforms. DirecTV offers a 5-day trial, starting at $59.99 for new users. Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling Blue also carry ABC, depending on location.

Those without cable can still watch Game 5 online. Streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling Blue offer ABC access. Availability may vary by region. These platforms allow users to watch the game live without a traditional TV package.

Also Read: Israeli arms firms blocked at Paris Air Show. Here’s what happened and why



Live Events

How to Buy Tickets



Tickets for Game 5 can still be purchased. Fans looking to attend the game can buy tickets from TicketNetwork, VividSeats.com, or SeatGeek. The game will be held at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.Also Read: Yellowjackets Season 2: When will it arrive on Netflix? Here’s Netflix US release date and license extension details



Full NBA Finals Schedule



Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110 – June 5

Game 2: Pacers 107, Thunder 123 – June 8

Game 3: Thunder 107, Pacers 116 – June 11

Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104 – June 13

Game 5: Pacers at Thunder – June 16

Game 6: Thunder at Pacers – June 19

Game 7 (if needed): Pacers at Thunder – June 22

FAQs



Where can I watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals live online?

Game 5 can be streamed live through DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling Blue, depending on local channel availability.

What time does Game 5 of the NBA Finals start?

Game 5 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Monday, June 16, and will air on ABC.

