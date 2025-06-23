Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who had been battling a strained right calf, suffered a concerning non-contact injury to his lower right leg during the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

The incident occurred with 4:55 remaining in the quarter. After going down in visible pain, Haliburton pounded the court in frustration before being helped off without putting any weight on the injured leg.

The entire Pacers bench – players, coaches, and medical staff – rushed to his side as he was evaluated on the court and then escorted to the locker room.

At the time of the injury, Haliburton had already scored nine points, all from beyond the arc. The Pacers have yet to provide an official update on the severity of the injury.

