ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are few years and even fewer hoops events during the spring and summer where the parent section could give the top-tier talent on the hardwood a run for its money.

Editor’s Picks

In the unlikely event that a pre-Father’s Day dads vs. sons pickup game were to break out at the NBPA Top 100 Camp this week, the teens would’ve been in serious trouble with a who’s who of former NBA stars on hand watching their heirs apparent lace ’em up.

“I think from the experience part of it, that may give us an advantage on the court,” said Malik Olajuwon, son of former NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon. “I don’t think it’s easier for us, though. I actually think it might be harder but just getting the advice and learning from someone that’s been there is big.”

Here’s a look at how the next generation prospects fared at the Top 100 camp this week.

Abdul Aziz (2026) and Malik Olajuwon (2027)

The sons of NBA legend Olajuwon made waves all week at the Top 100 with their all-around games. Aziz was named to the camp’s first team, capping things off with a 24-point, six-rebound outing Friday. Olajuwon finished the week with a solid showing, averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 assists.

Isaiah and Carter Barnes (2027)

The twin sons of former NBA player Matt Barnes brought their father’s trademark energy on both ends of the floor all week, carrying over their play from a strong season at Crespi High School (California). Carter averaged five points, two rebounds and 2.3 assists, while Isaiah pinched in with 6.8 points, three rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Fresh off helping Team USA Basketball’s U16 squad capture gold at the FIBA U16 AmeriCup last week, Dampier played limited minutes but brought the energy on both ends of the floor consistently. Dampier, who checks in at No. 3 in the ESPN 25, is the son of Erick Dampier Sr., who played 16 seasons in the NBA.

Obinna Ekezie Sr. played in the NBA for five seasons, and his mini-me looked like a chip off the old block, using his 6-foot-11 frame to impact the action on both ends of the floor. Ekezie, who is rated No. 5 overall in the ESPN 60, averaged seven points and three rebounds.

Ariza’s dad, Trevor, played 18 seasons in the NBA and won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009. Tahj is rated No. 15 in the ESPN 100 and had his five-star status on full display at the Top 100, averaging 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kaden and Kalek are the twin sons of former NBA guard Eddie House, who played in the NBA for 11 seasons and won a title with the Boston Celtics in 2008. The duo made their presence known by bringing their diverse scoring ability. Kaden, who is ranked No. 27 overall in the ESPN 100, averaged 12 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists, while Kalek — ranked No. 77 overall — averaged 10.3 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Brandon’s father played 12 seasons in the NBA. At 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, Brandon Jr. showed consistent flashes of potential stardom, averaging nine points for the week. He is rated No. 74 overall in the ESPN 100.

Reese’s dad, Rafer Alston, played 11 seasons in the NBA but initially made his name as a New York streetball legend named “Skip to my Lou.” The No. 60 rated prospect in the ESPN 60, Reese had a solid showing, averaging 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.