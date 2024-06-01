As the NBA draft comes closer teams are eyeing possible trades to strengthen their roster. One such team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the Young OKC did make it to the second round of the playoffs led by Shai Gilgoues-Alexander, their strength wasn’t enough to reach the Western Conference finals. So, to add some depth and championship experience Sam Presti may recruit Kyle Kuzma for a key piece.

According to Jake Weinbach, “The Thunder and Wizards could discuss a possible trade this summer that would send Kyle Kuzma to OKC for a package centered around Josh Giddey and draft compensation.” The report further adds, “Kuzma would be an ideal fit on the wing in OKC while Giddey would fit the long-term direction of the Wizards.”

The OKC already has a host of first-round picks left, and considering the condition of the Washington Wizards they do need to get their line-up in order. The young Josh Giddey could get a much-needed spotlight on the rooster, while Kuzma will add experience to the young OKC.

This is a developing Story