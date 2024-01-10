NBA YoungBoy has turned his pain into art to become a star, but he has admitted that the fame gets to him.

YoungBoy sat down with Bootleg Kev from the comforts of the rapper’s Utah mansion on Grave Digger Mountain on Monday (January 8) and opened up about the toll his rap career has taken.

“I really, like, hate this shit,” he said softly. “This shit take a toll on me, my wife. I wouldn’t blame it on the industry. It’s how you go about it and I’m not that strong. I cry a lot. Literally. I’m at a point I know it’s okay.”

YB admitted he tried court-ordered therapy when he was 18, but wasn’t thrilled with the results.

“I finished it,” he added simply, before talking about Sopranos character Tony Soprano’s therapist trips with Kev.

The Baton Rouge native admitted that he’s lost his drive for music, a drive which resulted in a furious output of releases.

“I don’t even love music to the point no more where I run to the microphone,” he said.

Watch the clip below.

The rapper admitted that once he’s off house arrest in Utah stemming from his federal gun case, he wants to eventually live on a yacht on the water.

“I’m trying to move in the middle of the water,” he said. “The only way you come to me is if the helicopter fly off that bitch and grab you and come back. I want to live on the water.”

Elsewhere in the interview, YoungBoy was asked how important fatherhood is to him, to which he bluntly replied: “I’m not really big on it, to be honest. It’s a crazy topic ’cause I’m not the type to sugarcoat nothing.”

He also said that because of his house arrest, he many times sits around in one room all day watching TV: “[My kids and I] bond a lot, but I’m mostly really inside.”

YoungBoy will learn his fate in the federal gun case when his trial, set to finally begin this summer, concludes.