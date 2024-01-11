NBA YoungBoy‘s comments about fatherhood have earned him a special title from Charlamagne Tha God: Donkey of the Day.

The radio host teed off on YoungBoy in a long monologue on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (January 10).

Charlamagne said the rapper deserved to be the “Donkey of the Day” — a periodic award he gives out for what he views as egregious public stupidity — for saying in an interview with Bootleg Kev that he was “not really big” on fatherhood, despite having 11 children.

Charlamagne began his rant by joking: “Right now, NBA YoungBoy’s kids could almost fill out an entire NBA team roster.” He then continued the basketball comparisons.

“He has 11 kids, but in his words, he’s ‘not really big’ on fatherhood. NBA YoungBoy is treating fatherhood the way the NBA’s Nikola Jokić treats the NBA. You ever hear Jokić talk about basketball?

“The same level of don’t-give-a-eff that Jokić has about basketball, NBA YoungBoy seems to have about being a father to his 11 kids. I shouldn’t have to tell y’all that one of those things is not like the other, okay?”

The radio host then turned serious and explained that he wanted to use NBA’s comments as a “teachable moment.”

“So many of us come from broken homes,” he said. “So many of us had fathers or mothers who weren’t big on having kids. But what bothers me about statements like this is, NBA YoungBoy talks that gangster talk in his records. Not only does he talk that gangster talk, he talks that big money talk.

“But in the words of JAY-Z, a man who don’t care of his family can’t be rich. So don’t talk money talk to me if you’re not big on fatherhood. And as far as being gangster, you can kill thousands of people in your records, but if you’re not big on fatherhood, you’re not G at all to me.”

“Why do you have 11 children?” he continued. “Did it take 11 children to get to the point where you say you’re not big on fatherhood? Listen, we are in the era of generational curse-breaking, okay? Those dysfunctional cycles that we had to deal with? We’re the generation that’s supposed to break those.”

Charlamagne Tha God wound down with a pun on the rapper’s name.

“‘Never Broke Again’ shouldn’t just be about finances — it should be about homes,” he concluded. “If you come from a broken home, you should make it your duty to never want to be part of a broken home.”

You can see the whole speech below.