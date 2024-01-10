NBA YoungBoy has been part of numerous collaborative albums but he thinks a joint project with Rod Wave would actually be a “setback for the Florida singer.

Bootleg Kev caught up with YB at Grave Digger Mountain earlier this week and asked the Baton Rouge star about potentially teaming up with Rod Wave based on their successful collaborations in the past.

“That’s somebody who will be forever winning in the game,” YoungBoy said in a salute to Rod Wave’s artistry. “I think he love what he do. I think he’s so positive. I think he’s so taking in to the people of how he feel.”

YoungBoy responded to the idea of a collab project with Wave: “I think that would be a setback for him. My image fucked up. I think I gotta stay in my own lane.”

Watch the clip below starting at the 32:45 mark below.

NBA YoungBoy recruited Rod Wave for a rare guest appearance on The Last Slimeto‘s “Home Ain’t Home” in 2022 and Decided 2‘s “Better Than Ever” last year.

Elsewhere in his candid chat with Kev, YoungBoy revealed that his fame has taken a toll on him in other aspects of life.

“I really, like, hate this shit,” he said softly. “This shit take a toll on me, my wife. I wouldn’t blame it on the industry. It’s how you go about it and I’m not that strong. I cry a lot. Literally. I’m at a point I know it’s okay.”

YB admitted he tried court-ordered therapy when he was 18, but wasn’t thrilled with the results.

“I finished it,” he added simply, before talking about Sopranos character Tony Soprano’s therapist trips with Kev.

The Baton Rouge native admitted that he’s lost his drive for music, a drive which resulted in a furious output of releases.

“I don’t even love music to the point no more where I run to the microphone,” he said.

YoungBoy has been holed up on house arrest in Utah but will learn his fate in his federal gun case when his trial finally begins this summer.