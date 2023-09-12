NBA YoungBoy fans have allegedly sent death threats toward Trap Lore Ross over the YB documentary he’s been teasing.

Ross took to his Instagram Story over the weekend claiming that he’s been sent an array of threats over his forthcoming YoungBoy documentary.

“1 Picture and my DMS are a warzone. Grown adults Sending death threats over content they haven’t even seen. Wait and see what I actually have to say on the topic,” he wrote.

The documentary is without a release date but will examine YoungBoy’s discography and his ability to make commercial music while addressing the violence and controversies within his upbringing in Baton Rouge.

“His music is personal, thought-provoking and violent in equal measure,” he began. “He’s one of the few artists who can top the Billboard charts with music all about killing, death, and destruction.

“But his ability to communicate the stark realities of life growing up in the dangerous slums of Baton Rouge have inspired people all over America.”

YoungBoy fans voiced their displeasure with Trap Lore Ross in the No Jumper comment section.

“Imagine speaking on the dead then try play victim when you get death threats,” one person fired back while another chimed in, “A white man trying to profit off of Black death.”

“Somebody please cancel this white man,” a fan pleaded.

On the music side, NBA Y0ungBoy dropped off his Richest Opp album in May and has been quieter than usual on the solo front since.

Although, the Baton Rouge rapper teamed up with Queen Naija earlier in September for “No Fake Love.”

“And I know your friends just talk shit but ain’t ’bout shit (Ain’t ’bout shit)/See, this Rolls Royce? I bought this (I bought this)/See, that mountain top and that house on it? (Yeah) that’s paid for, ain’t no rent/How you talk to me ’bout love and this you show me/I ain’t what you like, then coach me,” he raps.