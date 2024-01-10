NBA YoungBoy has recalled a time when he had to face off against the most deadly adversary of his life: a wild cat living in the mountains of Utah.

The Baton Rouge rapper told the story on The Bootleg Kev Podcast on Monday (January 8).

“I feel like you’ve got to kind of embrace nature,” he said, when asked about the challenges of living in Utah. “I want to really get into it. I want to really learn how to fill up my backpack on my own, go up the mountain, start a fire, and cook something to eat.”

He continued: “I glanced at them [nature shows on Netflix] a couple of times, because it’s really intriguing. […] I had a bobcat jump out at us one day. That bitch tried to get into the cab [of his vehicle] now. That bitch really tried to run into it. It was me and Lil Dump… I looked to see where it went… I wanted to see if it was coming out the bus.”

Check out the interview below.

Despite also being told by Bootleg Kev that he “had it made” because of his wife and children being around him, NBA YoungBoy admitted in the same interview that he’s “not big” on fatherhood despite having 11 kids.

While one of his children played on his lap, YoungBoy was asked how important fatherhood is to him, to which he bluntly replied: “I’m not really big on it, to be honest. It’s a crazy topic ’cause I’m not the type to sugarcoat nothing.”

related news NBA YoungBoy Reclaims Hip Hop YouTube Streaming Crown For 5th Straight Year January 2, 2024

He also said that because of his house arrest, he essentially sits around in one room all day watching TV: “[My kids and I] bond a lot, but I’m mostly really inside.”

At the latest count, NBA YoungBoy has 11 children with 10 different mothers, including seven sons and three daughters. The gender of his latest child, who was born in April 2023, is unknown to the public.

One of the rapper’s children’s mothers is Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya, who he’s been vocally critical of in the past.

After Nicolette Gotti, the granddaughter of the late mob boss John Gotti, made racially charged threats against Yaya, YoungBoy said: “I hope you do that bitch in the worse way, two or three years from now. I don’t give a fuck.

“I hate that hoe. And when it come to her daddy, that n-gga don’t need to be in my mentions, I don’t fuck with him.”